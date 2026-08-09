Patriots Legend Reveals Bill Belichick’s Christian Barmore Assignment

Bill Belichick apparently had Christian Barmore’s development mapped out almost as soon as the New England Patriots drafted him.

Shortly after New England selected Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Belichick called Vince Wilfork with a specific assignment.

According to MassLive’s Karen Guregian, the former Patriots coach wanted one of the franchise’s greatest defensive tackles to help guide the talented but young Barmore.

“I remember when Christian got drafted, I had a conversation with Bill,” Wilfork told MassLive.

Belichick’s message, per Wilfork: “This kid is pretty good. I think he can be the next you, the next great D-tackle.”

Five years later, Wilfork is still delivering on that request.

His continued relationship with Barmore also comes at an important time for a Patriots defensive front that head coach Mike Vrabel wants to make the focal point of the team’s identity.

Belichick Saw Something Special in Christian Barmore

Wilfork had been retired for four years when Belichick called, but he quickly went to work.

The two-time Super Bowl champion watched Barmore’s Alabama film and understood why New England traded up to take him with the No. 38 overall pick.

Wilfork saw the physical talent immediately.

His role became helping Barmore with the details that come with becoming an NFL professional.

“He’s a special talent. I knew how good he could be just watching him play,” Wilfork told MassLive.

That mentorship has continued well beyond Barmore’s rookie season. Wilfork told Guregian he sends the 27-year-old “bits and pieces” and “little nuggets,” particularly around game days.

Barmore said Wilfork routinely reminds him to “set the tone” before games, a message that’s huge considering the stature of a player who anchored New England’s defensive line for more than a decade.

The results have flashed when Barmore has been healthy.

His best season came in 2023, when he posted 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Blood clots then limited him to four games in 2024 before he returned to play all 17 regular-season games last year.

He finished 2025 with 29 tackles and two sacks, although Pro Football Focus credited him with 50 pressures in 2025, ninth among interior defensive linemen.

Barmore’s availability is something New England manages. He was absent from Friday’s training camp scrimmage after leaving Thursday’s practice early.

Wilfork Sees Familiar Patriots Formula Up Front

Wilfork’s message to Barmore fits directly with what Vrabel has preached entering his second season as Patriots coach.

“The line of scrimmage has to be where we begin our identity,” Vrabel said recently, via MassLive.

Wilfork spent his Patriots career living by the same approach. He believes a team’s ceiling starts with its ability to control the trenches, regardless of how talented the quarterback or skill-position players might be.

That’s why Wilfork is encouraged by the Barmore-Milton Williams combination.

Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New England in 2025 and became a piece of its defensive turnaround. He had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games, while his absence late in the season showed how much the defense depended on his presence up front.

Wilfork told MassLive that Barmore and Williams remind him of the defensive fronts he played on during New England’s first championship era.

More importantly, he sees the mentality he wants preserved.

“You don’t see a lot of guys with the mentality Milton has, and Christian has,” Wilfork said.

Belichick’s original request to Wilfork was about helping one young defensive tackle learn how to handle the NFL.

The connection is intact, and Barmore has a running mate in Williams capable of helping New England construct the kind of front Wilfork believes can drive another championship run.

Nonetheless, the Barmore assignment persists for Wilfork.

“I won’t stop,” he told MassLive.