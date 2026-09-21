Patriots Eye $18.9 Million Rookie to Help Replace Injured Mike Onwenu

The New England Patriots prepared Caleb Lomu to handle more than one job during the summer.

A devastating injury has made that planning relevant much earlier than anticipated.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Lomu is among the players New England may consider moving to guard following Mike Onwenu’s ankle injury, per Sports Illustrated‘s Ethan Hurwitz.

“There’s a lot of things that we could look at. Caleb’s been trying to predominantly practice and be there and be ready to go play and tackle,” Vrabel said, via the Boston Herald‘s Doug Kyed. So, we’ve got some guys that we can move in there, and Caleb would be one of the guys that we could possibly do that.”

Onwenu suffered a broken right ankle when Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt rolled into the back of his leg during New England’s 20-3 victory on Sept. 20. Initial X-rays showed the break, and the veteran right guard is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Lomu’s Versatility Faces an Test

Lomu’s way to Foxborough centered on his work at tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman started all 24 of his games over his final two seasons at Utah on the left side. He allowed no sacks and only eight pressures over 823 snaps in 2025, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors before New England traded up to select him No. 28 overall.

The Patriots initially viewed Lomu as a future successor to 35-year-old right tackle Morgan Moses. His athletic traits also encouraged the staff to widen his job description. Lomu worked at right tackle during the spring and also took snaps at left tackle and left guard as New England cross-trained him for an all-purpose reserve role.

Vrabel surfaced a hint in May when he called Lomu “unbelievably coachable” and said the Patriots wanted to identify their five best linemen. He also praised the rookie’s size, athleticism and willingness to learn, via Pats Pulpit.

Moving inside presents a distinct function. Lomu would operate in tighter quarters against powerful defensive tackles after building his college stats on the edge. However, his quick feet and ability to block in space fit the athletic profile New England has pursued across its offensive line.

Onwenu Injury Changes Patriots’ Offensive Line

Lomu doesn’t need to start straightaway for the experiment to hold true.

Greg Van Roten replaced Onwenu on Sunday and logged the final 40 offensive snaps. The 36-year-old’s experience makes him a logical first option, as he can stabilize right guard while the rookie receives practice repetitions and proves he can manage the transition.

Ben Brown, who has slotted in at guard and center, gives Vrabel an additional interior choice.

Yet testing Lomu certainly isn’t a bad idea.

The Patriots gave him a fully guaranteed, four-year contract and drafted him after investing a top-five pick in left tackle Will Campbell one year earlier. Getting Lomu onto the field would place two young first-rounders in front of Drake Maye while preserving Moses at right tackle.

Onwenu’s absence remains impossible to erase. He started every game at right guard over the previous two seasons and was New England’s longest-tenured player. Maye called the injury “heartbreaking,” while Moses described Onwenu as a building block whom the team cannot simply replace, via Pats Pulpit.

That leaves Vrabel searching for a workable combination, not a like-for-like substitute. And perhaps Lomu can oblige.