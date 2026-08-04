Patriots Camp Gets Heated as A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Nearly Come to Blows

Iron sharpens iron, as the saying goes. But that process isn’t always kind. The New England Patriots employ two of the best players in the entire league at their respective positions, and they’ve been battling it out against each other since training camp began in Foxborough.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez and WR A.J. Brown have matched up one-on-one frequently in the early part of training camp. And as is to be expected when two All-Pro-caliber players face off, both Brown and Gonzalez have their share of won reps.

But on Monday, it was Brown getting the better of Gonzalez, winning a red zone rep in seven-on-seven by beating Gonzalez to the pylon and making a tough catch through great coverage on a well-placed throw from QB Drake Maye.

As Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal noted, Brown swung his arm back at Gonzalez and for a moment, it looked like a fight might break out. Cooler heads ultimately prevailed — for now. But as tensions continue to escalate, it may only be a matter of time before these brief scuffles at Patriots camp turn into something more serious.

New England Patrtiots S Kevin Byard on Tensions in Training Camp

“It’s definitely heating up a little bit more, but I think it’s been kind of a lot of back and forth throughout training camp,” Patriots veteran S Kevin Byard said after practice. “[Patriots HC Mike Vrabel] is telling when the offense scores, to go celebrate. We [the defense] get pissed off.”