The New England Patriots have heard a lot about Christian Gonzalez‘s missed tackle against the Detroit Lions.

Now, the receiver who beat him has explained what went through his mind.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revisited his 56-yard touchdown during an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, with the show’s X account sharing the clip on Wednesday, November 18.

“When I made that move, the crowd got so loud,” St. Brown said. “I was like, ‘I gotta score this touchdown.'”

The play came during Detroit’s 35-10 victory over New England in Munich, Germany, on November 15.

St. Brown caught a short pass from Jared Goff, made Gonzalez miss in the open field and raced into the end zone.

Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Revisits Patriots’ Mistake

The Patriots held a 3-0 lead when Detroit faced third-and-9 from its own 44-yard line.

Goff found St. Brown near the right sideline, where Gonzalez appeared positioned to make the tackle short of the first-down marker.

Instead, St. Brown cut sharply, sending Gonzalez toward the sideline. The receiver escaped several pursuing defenders for a 56-yard score.

The touchdown gave Detroit a 7-3 lead it never surrendered.

The moment carried added meaning for St. Brown, whose mother is German. He entered the field carrying a German flag before playing in front of family members and a loud Munich crowd.

The Patriots’ official game analysis found that Gonzalez shadowed St. Brown on 16 routes, including assignments in the slot.

New England’s man coverage left Gonzalez facing one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers after the catch.

And one missed tackle turned a manageable third-down play into Detroit’s first touchdown.

Christian Gonzalez Responded but Patriots Defense Struggled

Gonzalez did answer later in the first half.

The former All-Pro cornerback intercepted Goff on a pass intended for St. Brown, recording his first interception of the season.

Following the loss, Gonzalez acknowledged the earlier touchdown without making excuses.

“Two players going at it, and he made a play,” Gonzalez said.

But the interception didn’t change New England’s fortunes.

St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came on a 28-yard screen pass in the third quarter, with Gonzalez again involved in the coverage.

According to the Patriots’ game analysis, New England missed 12 tackles and surrendered 220 yards after the catch.

The defensive problems have placed added attention on Gonzalez, who signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension in September.

He had endured a difficult performance against the Green Bay Packers one week earlier.

But against the Lions, he unfortunately didn’t redeem himself.