Patriots Tab 3 Players to Aid in Replacing Christian Gonzalez vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will use a combination of cornerbacks to cover the sizable hole left by their highest-paid defender.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Christian Gonzalez will miss Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury.

When asked about replacing the Pro Bowl cornerback, Vrabel pointed first to Charles Woods and Marcus Jones, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels. Rookie Karon Prunty could also enter the rotation.

Gonzalez missed all three practices this week after injuring his shoulder while tackling LeQuint Allen Jr. during New England’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although Gonzalez remained in that game, the Patriots ruled him out Friday.

His absence comes less than a month after he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $135 million, including $102 million in guarantees. The agreement made Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback by average annual value.

Woods Gets First Shot in Patriots’ Replacement Plan

Woods presents the cleanest one-for-one replacement on the outside. He handled an expanded role when Carlton Davis III missed New England’s Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Woods played 60 defensive snaps that afternoon, allowing four receptions for 24 yards on seven targets while recording three run stops, according to the Patriots’ injury report analysis. He has amassed 16 tackles and one pass breakup through three games after recording 12 tackles during his first season in New England.

The Patriots still have a schematic choice to make.

Marcus Jones normally handles the slot, but he could remain on the field when New England uses two-cornerback personnel. Woods has a bit more size at 5-foot-11, which could make him the preferable option against Buffalo’s frequent multi-tight-end formations.

That flexibility will be tested by Josh Allen, who has thrown for 786 yards and five touchdowns while leading Buffalo to a 3-0 start. The Bills have the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, making communication throughout New England’s remodeled secondary essential.

Prunty Gives Patriots an Intriguing Wild Card

Prunty is the least experienced option, though his physical profile gives Vrabel an outside cornerback if the Patriots want to preserve their usual roles for Jones and Davis.

The fifth-round pick saw his first regular-season defensive snaps during the fourth quarter in Jacksonville. New England’s unofficial depth chart lists Prunty directly behind Gonzalez, strengthening the possibility of a bigger role Sunday.

Prunty brings more experience than his NFL time suggests. He started all 55 of his college games across Kansas, North Carolina A&T and Wake Forest, totaling seven interceptions and 30 passes defensed. During his final college season, he allowed a 44.4% completion rate and two regular-season touchdowns, via his official Patriots biography.

No member of the replacement group has Gonzalez’s complete skill set.

Nevertheless, against Allen and the undefeated Bills, New England will necessitate contributions from all three to keep Gonzalez’s absence from deciding the afternoon.