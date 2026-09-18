Patriots’ $135 Million Star Gets Career Prediction From Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore returned to Foxborough to celebrate a career that included a championship and the NFL’s highest individual defensive honor.

When the conversation turned to Christian Gonzalez, Gilmore recognized something he personally felt.

The quiet demeanor. The physical tools. The potential for a long run among the league’s best cornerbacks.

On a day devoted to his own place in New England Patriots history, Gilmore transitioned to discussing player holding substantial expectations in their secondary.

“He’s very kind of quiet, kind of like I was… He’s a great talent. He’s fast. He got good size too for a corner, and I think he’s gonna have a great career,” Gilmore said, according to Sophie Weller’s Sept. 18 report.

The endorsement of Gonzalez lands shortly after a big-time financial commitment from New England. And it materializes a connection between a decorated former star and a cornerback still building his legacy.

Gilmore Sees Something Familiar in Gonzalez

The setting allowed Gilmore’s words to nicely pack a punch. The Patriots welcomed him back Sept. 18 to retire with the franchise, recognizing a 13-year NFL career that produced five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.

His four seasons in New England included a late fourth-quarter interception in Super Bowl LIII that helped secure the championship.

In 2019, he became the first player in franchise history to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, giving him a helpful perspective on the expectations attached to being New England’s top cornerback.

He experienced the weekly demands of the position and delivered in the games that helped define his time with the team.

His comparison Friday began with personality, and then he praised the cornerback’s speed and size.

Gilmore’s admiration focused on the traits he sees and the future he expects. Matching his individual hardware will require Gonzalez to sustain an exceptional level of play over multiple seasons.

Nevertheless, hearing that take from a former Defensive Player of the Year adds substance to the optimism surrounding him. Gilmore understands how far those tools can take a cornerback in New England.

Patriots Have Made Their Bet on Gonzalez

The organization expressed its confidence with a reported four-year, $135 million extension earlier this month. As Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar detailed, the agreement carried a $33.75 million annual average, making Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time of the deal.

His performance had supplied a compelling argument for that investment. Lazar reported that Gonzalez led qualified cornerbacks in catch rate allowed at 43.4% in 2025 and ranked fourth in passer rating allowed at 57.0.

The postseason brought more evidence. According to his official Patriots biography, Gonzalez recorded a sack and the game-sealing interception in the AFC championship game at Denver. He followed that with three passes defended in Super Bowl LX against Seattle.

Those moments built on second-team AP All-Pro recognition in 2024 and a Pro Bowl selection for the 2025 season. An injury limited his rookie campaign to four games, but the former No. 17 overall pick has steadily added accomplishments.

Moreover, Gonzalez faces the challenge of delivering those performances consistently since his new contract brings even greater scrutiny to every matchup.

In the end, Gilmore’s return provided a reminder of what sustained excellence at the position can mean to the franchise.