Patriots Urged to Add Former No. 4 Pick After 53-Man Roster Cutdown

The New England Patriots got through the 53-man roster deadline with only four edge rushers on their active roster.

Later, a veteran with 21 career sacks became available.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named New England as a potential landing spot for Clelin Ferrell in his ranking of the best bargain free agents available after roster cuts. Ferrell checked in at No. 4 among the remaining edge rushers, with the Patriots and San Francisco listed as his potential suitors.

The Miami Dolphins released Ferrell on Aug. 31, one day after he made their initial 53-man roster. Miami added an edge rusher and claimed seven players off waivers, prompting another round of roster moves. Ferrell had signed with the Dolphins on July 27 and spent training camp with the team.

The Patriots are entering the season without Harold Landry III, leaving an edge group as the roster’s most obvious question mark.

Ferrell: Experienced Option Off the Edge for Patriots

Ferrell’s draft pedigree has always held expectations. The Las Vegas Raiders selected him fourth overall in 2019 after a decorated career at Clemson, but his NFL career has developed more along the lines of a dependable backup defender than a featured pass rusher.

There’s still useful production during his time in the big leagues.

Ferrell recorded four sacks in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season after joining their practice squad in October. Pro Football Focus credited him with 17 pressures across 250 defensive snaps in 2025. NFL.com has him down for 24 total tackles during his eight appearances with San Francisco.

His career includes 21 sacks across 98 regular-season games, with 57 starts. Ferrell also started all 17 games for San Francisco in 2023 and 10 games for the Washington Commanders in 2024, recording 3.5 sacks in each season.

That background could make him appealing to a Patriots defense looking for functional depth and someone capable of handling snaps while Landry works his way back.

Ferrell has been a full-time starter before, and his four sacks during a limited 2025 stint showed he can still provide something as part of a rotation.

Patriots’ Edge Depth Being Tested Before Week 1

The Ferrell suggestion also lines up with the state of New England’s roster.

The Patriots placed Landry on the reserve/PUP list during their roster reduction, requiring him to miss at least the first four games.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar identified the pass rush off the edge as one of the primary concerns on the initial 53-man roster and noted the group is thinner than the one New England brought into last season.

The active group currently consists of Dre’Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, rookie Gabe Jacas and seventh-round pick Quintayvious Hutchins.

Jones presents New England with a respected veteran, as Ponder flashed with four sacks as a rookie.

Jacas, the No. 55 overall pick in April, had an up-and-down preseason, and Hutchins is beginning his first NFL season, leaving much to project behind the top of the depth chart.

Ferrell would offer a form of insurance since he has played in several defensive systems, handled starting roles and recently showed he can generate pressure in a rotational assignment.

Landry’s eventual return would allow the Patriots to adjust the rotation later.

At the moment, however, the former No. 4 pick is available at a position where New England has an abrupt need for proven snaps.