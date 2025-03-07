Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Reunion With $87.5 Million Titans Pass Rusher Urged

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel
Getty
Mike Vrabel

A solution to one of the New England Patriots’ most urgent problems may have simply fallen into new head coach Mike Vrabel’s lap on Friday — if the team is willing to act quickly. And it would reunite Vrabel, an All-Pro Patriots linebacker himself, during his 14-year playing career, with one of his top proteges from his tenure as coach of the Tennessee Titans.

In 2018, Vrabel and the Titans used both their first and second-round draft picks to take linebackers. In the first round, at No. 22 overall, Vrabel selected Rashaan Evans out of Alabama. It’s safe to say, Vrabel probably wished he could have that one back. Evans recorded just three sacks in his four years in Tennessee. He then signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, left after a season, joined the Dallas Cowboys where he bounced between the practice squad and active roster — and then got released again after an arrest in December, 2023, for marijuana possession.

Landry a Successful Vrabel Linebacker Pupil

With the second-round pick in 2018, however, Vrabel and the Titans had better luck. They looked to Boston College where they found edge-rusher Harold Landry. Tennessee took Landry with the 41st overall selection. Under Vrabel’s guidance, Landry soon became Tennessee’s top pass rusher. In 2021, Landry notched 12 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 75 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss — a performance good enough to earn him a Pro Bowl bid.

He signed a four-year, $87.5 million contract in 2022. But he then missed all of that season with a torn ACL in his knee. The following season, Landry returned with a team-high 10.5 sacks in 2023 and nine in 2024, also tops on the Titans.

On Friday, however, after failing to find a trade partner to relieve them of Landry’s salary cap number, the Titans cut him from their roster.

“The move saves the Titans $10.9 million in cap space but increases to $17.5 million if Tennessee designates Landry’s release as a post-June 1 move,” ESPN reported, in a piece explaining why the Titans parted with their best pass rusher.

After the Titans’ move, Patriots.com senior reporter Evan Lazar quickly urged the Patriots to sign the newly available, 28-year-old linebacker.

Vrabel Reunion With Landry Would ‘Make Some Sense’

“A reunion with Vrabel would make some sense,” Lazar wrote. “The Patriots need pass rush depth and Landry could slide right into a starting role while the Pats develop a draft pick or two.”

The entire Patriots defense managed only 28 sacks in all of the 2024 season. That was worst in the NFL. Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White led the team with five each. No other New England pass rusher was credited with more than 2 1/2 sacks. That number belonged to Anfernee Jennings, a third-round Patriots draft pick, 87th overall, in 2020 out of Alabama.

There is some indication that the Patriots may already be showing interest in Landry. Writing last week, before Landry was cut by Tennessee, veteran Patriots reporter Karen Guregian of MassLive called the BC product “a natural Patriots target.”

“If that happens [i.e. Landry is released], sources expect the Patriots to be involved,” Guregian wrote on February 28. “Landry… could help a defense that finished dead last in the NFL in sacks.”

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist and writer who now covers baseball and other sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Press Association awards for sports feature writing. Vankin is also the author of five nonfiction books on a variety of topics, as well as nine graphic novels including most recently "Last of the Gladiators" published by Dynamite Entertainment. More about Jonathan Vankin

Read More
, ,

New England Patriots Players

David Andrews's headshot D. Andrews
Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Jacoby Brissett's headshot J. Brissett
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
Lester Cotton's headshot L. Cotton
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Davon Godchaux's headshot D. Godchaux
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
JaMycal Hasty's headshot J. Hasty
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Joey Slye's headshot J. Slye
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Oshane Ximines's headshot O. Ximines

Comments

Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Reunion With $87.5 Million Titans Pass Rusher Urged

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x