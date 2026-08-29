Patriots Release 25-Year-Old CB Before 53-Man Roster Deadline

The New England Patriots informed cornerback Brandon Crossley on Saturday that he will be released before the deadline for cutting NFL rosters to 53 players, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss. The release marks the fourth time in just over a year New England has cut Crossley.

Crossley never played a regular-season snap in that stretch, cycling on and off the practice squad since last summer. The cornerback “faced longer odds this training camp due to the CB depth in front of him,” Reiss noted, setting up another test of whether he can find his way back to Foxborough.

Brandon Crossley’s Road to New England

Crossley, 25, starred at Little Elm High School in Texas, where he earned Texas District 5-5A-I Two-Way Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2018, according to the team’s official biography, while also competing in basketball and track. He began his college career at Colorado State in 2019 before transferring to SMU, where he played through the 2024 season.

Over 66 college games, Crossley piled up 146 tackles, six interceptions and 30 passes defensed, adding a fumble-recovery touchdown. His senior year brought All-ACC honorable mention recognition after a 2024 season with 35 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups, and he reportedly ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, according to a scouting report from Pats Pulpit on his pro-day testing.

New England signed Crossley as an undrafted free agent in May 2025, giving him his first NFL opportunity out of SMU. The Patriots waived him that August, then re-signed him to the practice squad only to release him from it the very next day, a whirlwind stretch that set the tone for his entire tenure.

He returned to the practice squad in late November before New England let him go again in January to make room for defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. ahead of the playoffs. The team brought him back on a reserve/futures contract in February, a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with no guaranteed money, according to data from Over The Cap.

Why the Patriots Moved On

New England’s cornerback depth leaves little space for him. Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III anchor the starting spots, Marcus Jones adds a proven slot option, and Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, Karon Prunty and Marcellas Dial Jr. all remain in the mix behind them. Reiss reported that the cut of Crossley was directly related to the depth chart.

Crossley appeared in New England’s second preseason game against Philadelphia, though the outing included a rough moment when Eagles skill player Isaiah Steele hurdled him on a catch-and-run. He wasn’t among the Patriots’ listed defensive starters in the preseason finale at Cleveland.

Because Crossley still has no official NFL seasons, he remains subject to waivers. Any of the other 31 teams can put in a claim before New England can re-sign him as a practice squad player. Reiss did not report a “strong likelihood” that Crossley would be asked back, however. Still, given a pattern of four Patriots transactions in 12 months and coach Mike Vrabel signaling that some released players will land back on the practice squad, a road back to Foxborough remains possible.