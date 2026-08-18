Patriots’ 4th-Round Pick Tabbed for Breakout After Standout Rookie Year

The New England Patriots found an immediate and impactful starter on the third day of the 2025 NFL draft.

In his second season now, Craig Woodson is being tipped for a even better year.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness named Woodson as New England’s breakout candidate in an Aug. 18 look at one player from every NFL team poised to take another step in 2026.

Woodson, the No. 106 overall pick out of California, played 1,202 snaps across the regular season and playoffs as a rookie, per PFF. His work against the run stood out in particular, with Woodson earning an 89.7 run-defense grade compared with a 63.0 coverage grade.

The outlet believes the offseason addition of Kevin Byard III could help put Woodson in positions that better suit his strengths. McGuinness wrote that even a modest improvement in coverage could allow Woodson to “begin to earn more recognition.”

After Woodson went from fourth-round pick to Super Bowl starter in a matter of months, the Patriots have evidence that further excellence is possible.

Woodson Emerged Quickly as Patriots Rookie

Woodson didn’t need long to earn Mike Vrabel’s trust.

The Patriots safety appeared in all 17 regular-season games and started 15 of them. He finished with two fumble recoveries and three passes defensed while becoming one of three New England rookies to start on opening day.

His role stayed noteworthy once the postseason arrived.

Woodson started all four playoff games and led the Patriots with 28 tackles, adding an interception, one fumble recovery and six passes defensed. His first career interception came during New England’s divisional-round win over Houston, when he secured a tipped pass.

The production reinforced the physical style that was part of Woodson’s profile coming out of California. PFF’s 89.7 run-defense grade supports where he was most effective as a rookie.

That strength could blossom more in 2026 following New England’s addition of Kevin Byard III in free agency after the veteran led the NFL with seven interceptions for Chicago last season.

Patriots.com called Woodson the “biggest beneficiary” of the signing in its July safety preview, pointing to the flexibility the pairing could give the defense.

“Adding a veteran like Byard can only help Woodson continue to ascend,” Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault wrote.

Byard Addition Could Unlock Bigger Role

Byard gives the Patriots an experienced deep safety with the ball production to handle various coverage responsibilities.

His arrival could allow Woodson to spend more time closer to the line of scrimmage, where his tackling and run defense can become bigger parts of New England’s plans.

That’s the part PFF believes gives Woodson the best way toward a breakout.

Woodson has also supplied an early training camp reminder of his playmaking ability in coverage.

During New England’s second practice of camp, he recorded the first interception thrown by Drake Maye in team drills after a pass was deflected into the air, via Patriots.com.

The Patriots entered camp with Woodson and Byard positioned as their top safety combination. Patriots.com wrote in July that the pairing “could be an elite tandem that impacts the game at all levels.”

Woodson still has room to improve in coverage based on PFF’s grading, but his rookie season yielded New England a strong base to spring off of.

PFF currently sees him as the team’s best breakout candidate entering Year 2.

Let’s see if the former California Golden Bear can live up to the hype.