Patriots 17-Game Starter Tabbed Breakout Candidate

The New England Patriots defense allowed 18.8 points per game in the 2025 season, the fourth-lowest by a defense last season.

The Pats made multiple notable additions to the defense this offseason and, on paper, appear to be a better squad than in 2025.

Now entering the final stretch before the start of training camp, NFL analyst are dropping their predictions for the 2026 season.

One analyst dropped his All-Breakout Team for 2026, naming a member of New England’s defense as an option.

Patriots Second-Year Player Named Breakout Candidate

Safety Craig Woodson was a third-round draft choice for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft and was immediately made a starter (also playing in all 17 games).

The Patriots traded Kyle Dugger, which solidified Woodson’s role on head coach Mike Vrabel’s defense. Now entering his second year in the league, he could be set to be a household name.

NFL [dot] com’s analyst Bucky Brooks dropped his All-Breakout Team for the 2026 season, naming Woodson one of the safety breakouts.

“The underrated safety is a ‘glue guy’ for the Patriots as a back-end defender with outstanding instincts, awareness and communication skills,” Brooks wrote. “Woodson is always in the right place at the right time, with impeccable timing as a playmaker between the numbers.”

“Although his statistical production as a rookie didn’t jump off the stat sheet (79 tackles, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries in 2025), Woodson’s positive impact as a role player could earn him high marks from coaches and executives when they privately discuss hidden gems in league circles.”

As Brooks noted, the immediate stats don’t jump out at you. Woodson received a 63.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him 53rd out of 98 qualifying safeties.

Vrabel praised the defensive back, saying that he can “learn, understand and develop” during his rookie season, also noting that Woodson is getting better with each passing day.

The Pats defense also had some behind-the-scenes issues, with defensive coordinator Terrell Williams dealing with health issues that required him to step away from the team, hindering Woodson’s development.

With Zak Kuhr now the DC, after serving as interim with Williams gone, Craig Woodson can find some footing and find growth in the 2026 season.

Pats $7 Million Addition Has High Hopes for Craig Woodson

Craig Woodson will have a strong mentor to help guide him into his second season in the league.

The New England Patriots signed safety Kevin Byard to a one-year deal this offseason, providing strong assistance in the secondary.

Byard, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, mentioned that he would like to see Woodson have more interceptions in 2025, after just having one in his rookie season.

“You may get one or two a year where the balls just thrown right to you, you just gotta catch it,” Byard said, via Pats Pulpit. “If you want to be able to get to the higher numbers, you have to be able to anticipate route concepts based upon practice, film study, the coverage we’re running, understanding where your plays are to be made.”

Learning from a veteran who has been at the highest level and succeeded, Craig Woodson is set up for a strong second season in the NFL.