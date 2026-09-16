Patriots Bring In 6-Foot-7 Former Bills OL, Ex-Commanders Edge for Tryouts

The New England Patriots are taking a closer look at two young free agents with interesting backgrounds as they continue to work the edges of their roster following Week 1.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Sept. 15 that New England hosted offensive tackle Da’Metrius Weatherspoon and linebacker/edge T.J. Maguranyanga for tryouts.

Weatherspoon spent the offseason with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted out of Syracuse, while Maguranyanga spent more than a year with the Washington Commanders after reaching the NFL through the International Player Pathway program.

Neither workout guarantees a transaction, but the Patriots are getting a firsthand peep at a massive developmental offensive lineman and an edge defender whose football career remains in its infancy.

Weatherspoon Brings Size, Versatility to Patriots Workout

At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Weatherspoon stands out physically.

The Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL draft. Buffalo noted that Weatherspoon had experience at right tackle, left tackle and left guard during a college career split between Howard and Syracuse.

His final year with the Orange offered some encouraging numbers. Syracuse lists Weatherspoon as having started all 12 games in 2025, including 11 at right tackle, while playing 817 offensive snaps. He allowed four sacks across 493 pass-blocking snaps and was charged with only three penalties.

Weatherspoon was also an HBCU All-American at Howard in 2023 before transferring to Syracuse.

Buffalo ultimately released him as part of its final roster cuts on Aug. 30. That put the 320-pound lineman back on the market, where New England has now brought him in for an evaluation.

The Patriots have invested heavily at tackle over the last two drafts. Will Campbell remains entrenched on the left side, veteran Morgan Moses is on the right and 2026 first-round pick Caleb Lomu gives New England an extra young option. The organization, however, has continued searching for developmental depth across the line.

Weatherspoon’s ability to line up at multiple spots gives the Patriots another potential practice-squad option to evaluate.

Maguranyanga Took Unique Road From Rugby to NFL

Maguranyanga brings an even more unconventional experience to Foxborough.

The 6-foot-4 defender was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and played professional rugby before entering the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. The Commanders signed him in April 2025, with Washington noting that he had most recently played rugby for ASM Clermont Auvergne in France’s Top 14.

His transition was especially dramatic. Washington’s 2025 media guide noted that training camp that summer represented the first time Maguranyanga had ever put on football pads.

He still managed to reach an NFL regular-season field during his rookie year. Maguranyanga appeared in one game for Washington in 2025 and recorded one assisted tackle, according to NFL statistics.

The Commanders released him during their Aug. 30 roster reduction.

Now the Patriots are assessing whether there’s more to develop.

All in all, New England has been active with its depth since the season began, including multiple practice-squad moves in recent days.