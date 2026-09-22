Patriots Work Out Former Falcons Starter, Michigan State Standout Amid Secondary Injuries

The New England Patriots are checking the free-agent market for help in the secondary after injuries began to pile up in their Week 2 win.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that New England brought defensive backs Darren Hall and Malik Spencer in for workouts.

Hall has NFL experience with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, while Spencer is a rookie safety who spent the offseason with the Washington Commanders.

Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III missed the Patriots’ 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a neck injury. New England also lost safeties Dell Pettus, who injured his ankle, and Craig Woodson, who suffered a shoulder injury, during the game, via Patriots.com’s postgame observations.

A workout doesn’t automatically mean a signing is happening, but the Patriots are doing their homework on two players who could address secondary needs if the injury situation lingers.

Hall Gives Patriots an Experienced Cornerback Choice

Hall, 26, brings significantly more NFL experience than the typical September workout candidate. The Falcons selected him in the fourth round with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of San Diego State.

He has appeared in 48 regular-season games with 12 starts, recording 94 tackles, six passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble. Hall made nine starts for Atlanta in 2022 before later spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

His college profile helps explain why New England might be interested.

The Falcons noted after drafting Hall that he could line up outside or in the slot. He tied for the FBS lead with 16 pass breakups in 2019 and then earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 after recording three interceptions in eight games.

That versatility could means something for a Patriots cornerback group currently structured around Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. Charles Woods, Channing Canada and rookie Karon Prunty are also listed behind the starters on New England’s unofficial depth chart.

With Davis unavailable against Pittsburgh, the Patriots had to lean further into that depth.

Spencer Gives New England a Younger Safety Option

Spencer is at the opposite end of the experience spectrum, but his college activity harps on much starting experience.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety started 29 games over four seasons at Michigan State. He finished his Spartans career with 173 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks. As a senior in 2025, Spencer started all 12 games and posted 52 tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.

The Washington Commanders signed Spencer as an undrafted free agent in May before releasing him in August.

His Patriots workout arrives at an interesting point. Woodson and Kevin Byard III are listed as New England’s starting safeties, with Pettus and Jaylen Reed among the backups.

If Woodson or Pettus miss time, another safety could become necessary ASAP.

New England’s defense still put up its best performance of the young season against Pittsburgh despite the personnel issues. The Patriots held the Steelers to three points and 3.5 yards per play, while Christian Gonzalez helped shut down DK Metcalf.

The Hall and Spencer workouts show the Patriots are preparing for what comes next.

One offers veteran cornerback experience.

The other gives New England a younger safety with a long college track record.

With multiple defensive backs already dealing with injuries, both give the Patriots possibilities as they sort through their suddenly tested secondary.