Patriots Make Major Decision On One Of Belichick’s Last First Rounders

The New England Patriots are neck deep in a top to bottom rebuild. Today’s news may prove to be another domino falling in the reidentification of the franchise.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the team will not be picking up 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange’s fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have acted as a one year extension that would have brought a $16.7 million pay day to the young offensive guard. This would have represented a more than $14 million raise on his current base salary of $2.4 million.

In his three seasons with the team, Strange has appeared in 30 games and started 29 of a total 51 possible contests.

“Strange was a surprise first-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft,” wrote SI’s Mike McDaniel. “His performance has been very up-and-down over his first three NFL seasons, but he’s been a mainstay on New England’s offensive line. Mike Vrabel will be the third different head coach that Strange has played for as he enters his fourth year as a pro.”

Strange will enter free agency following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

What Does This Mean For Cole Strange

A near sighted outlook reveals that Cole Strange will be operating on a contract year in the upcoming season. Many speculate that Strange will not have a starting spot guaranteed when training camp begins.

“As Strange enters a contract year, he does so likely needed to win a job in the starting lineup in training camp,” wrote Alex Barth for 98.5 The Sport’s Hub. “He’s played left guard and center in the NFL, which are the two positions where the Patriots project to have position battles this summer. His main competition at left guard projects to be Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow, while Garrett Bradbury and third-round pick Jared Wilson are the likely top contenders at center.”

Strange is facing an uphill battle, as Mike Vrabel will be his third head coach in his short four year career. Since taking over, Vrabel has flipped this Patriots’ roster on it’s head. Some sources have expressed a lingering sense on insecurity hanging over the head’s of players who were brought to New England prior to the Vrabel hire.

“As the Patriots continue to make the roster transition into a fresh era directed by Mike Vrabel and his hand-picked players, it remains to be seen how many of Bill Belichick’s products, like Strange, will remain onboard for the long term,” wrote Jared Koch for the Yard Barker.

Patriots’ Rarely Pick Up Fifth-Year’s

Fifth-year options were implemented in the NFL just over a decade ago in 2011. Since then, the Patriots’ have only picked up four of the contracts. Two time Super Bowl champion Nate Solder, drafted in 2011, received a contract extension. Chandler Jones and Dont’a Hightower both came from the 2012 draft class, both won a Super Bowl with the team, and both received the fifth-year pick up. Most recently, Isaiah Wynn, who currently plays guard for the Dolphins, got his fifth-year option picked up from the 2018 draft class.

Christian Gonzalez will be the next Patriot eligible, and, barring a complete 180 degree turn in his career trajectory, will likely see this option exercised next offseason.