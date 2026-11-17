The New England Patriots have several problems to address after their 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes one position stands above the rest.

Defensive tackle.

Reiss made that clear in a clear-cut post on X Tuesday, Nov. 17, following New England’s second straight blowout loss.

“Updated team needs list with future in mind: DT, DT, DT, DT … everything else,” Reiss wrote.

The message came two days after Detroit rushed for 191 yards against a Patriots defense that struggled to hold the line of scrimmage.

Reiss suggested the damage could have been much worse.

Mike Reiss Urges Patriots to Prioritize Defensive Tackle Help

Reiss didn’t hold back in his evaluation of New England’s defensive front.

“Lions could have run for 300, if they chose to, given the way they re-set the LOS,” Reiss wrote.

Detroit averaged 5.6 yards per carry in Sunday’s game in Munich.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs did much of the damage, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

The Lions finished with 494 yards of offense. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

New England’s inability to stop the run showed up on film, too.

According to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, Detroit’s running backs gained 57 yards before contact, a season-worst figure allowed by New England.

Lazar noted that the Lions repeatedly moved the Patriots’ interior defensive line off its spots.

Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the defense’s problems following the loss.

“There’s a lot we have to fix, right?” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference.

The Patriots have allowed 80 points in their last two games.

Patriots Eyeing Defensive Tackle Depth After Trade Deadline?

New England already has a great deal of money put into its defensive tackles.

Milton Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract in 2025. Christian Barmore is playing under a four-year, $84 million extension.

The Patriots also have Cory Durden and DaQuan Jones in the rotation.

Jones joined New England in September on a reported one-year deal worth up to $6 million. His arrival was intended to strengthen the team’s run defense.

Still, Sunday’s performance raised questions about whether the Patriots have enough size and depth inside.

The team can’t make another trade this season. The NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline has passed, leaving free agency and waivers as potential routes for immediate reinforcements.

A larger investment would likely have to wait until the offseason.

Reiss framed his viewpoint with New England’s future in mind, making defensive tackle a noteworthy priority rather than identifying a specific player to pursue.

As for Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, the lingering thought is how to bolster a defensive front that has two expensive contracts currently.

The Patriots enter their bye week at 5-5. Their next game comes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.