The New England Patriots spent big to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason.

But their best receiver through 10 games has been a 5-foot-8 former sixth-round pick.

DeMario Douglas has emerged as New England’s leading wideout while injuries have stymied high-priced acquisitions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, with Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar singling out Douglas in his November 19 bye-week review.

Douglas leads New England with 32 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has given the Patriots clear-cut production, something they haven’t consistently gotten from their bigger investments.

DeMario Douglas Earns Strong Assessment Amid Patriots WR Struggles

Douglas has done more than take advantage of an injury-depleted receiving corps.

According to Lazar, the former Liberty standout ranks 28th in ESPN’s receiver score metric, the highest mark among New England wideouts.

He also sits 14th in ESPN’s open score, which measures a receiver’s ability to separate from coverage.

Douglas has found success beyond the short passing game.

Despite running 81.8% of his routes from the slot, he averages 11.7 air yards per reception, according to Lazar’s review.

His speed has become a weapon on crossing routes and double moves.

The production is especially noteworthy given his modest draft position.

New England selected Douglas with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He recorded 447 receiving yards in 2025. Through 10 games this season, he’s already within nine yards of that total.

As a bright spot this season, Douglas has become one of the few reliable pieces in a passing attack hit hard by injuries.

Patriots’ Expensive WR Additions Have Yet to Deliver

The contrast between Douglas and New England’s offseason additions is hard to miss.

The Patriots surrendered a 2028 first-round pick to acquire Brown from Philadelphia.

Through 10 games, the three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in just four contests, recording 11 catches for 128 yards.

Doubs, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract, has 14 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns across six appearances.

A shoulder injury sent Doubs to injured reserve, although he is eligible to return following New England’s bye.

Lazar questioned the decision “in hindsight” to move on from Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte to bring in Brown and Doubs.

The moves haven’t brought the expected outcomes.

Although Douglas has established himself as a trusted target for quarterback Drake Maye, unfortunately Maye’s severe ankle injury now threatens to complicate the offense further.

New England hobbles into its bye at 5-5, with Tommy DeVito positioned to handle quarterback duties during Maye’s absence.

The Maye misfortune heaps even greater importance on receivers who can create separation without relying on perfect throws. And Douglas has shown he can do that.

Whether Brown and Doubs can reclaim their expected roles is up in the air.

Regardless, though, Douglas has made his case as a key part of New England’s receiving corps.