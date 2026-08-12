New England Patriots’ Drake Maye Sparks 12-Year Prediction From NFL Insider

The New England Patriots went from a 4-13 team to an AFC champion in the span of one season.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes quarterback Drake Maye could keep that window open far longer than 2026.

Schefter said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Patriots would be “a contender for the next dozen years” if Maye continues ascending at his current rate, per a clip shared by the show on X.

It’s a sweeping forecast for a 23-year-old entering his third NFL season, though Maye’s 2025 stature gives Schefter a lot to work with.

Maye completed an NFL-best 72.0% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He also led the league with a 113.5 passer rating and 8.93 yards per attempt, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

His MVP bid went down to the wire. Matthew Stafford edged Maye by five total voting points, 366-361, after receiving 24 first-place votes to Maye’s 23.

The Patriots finished 14-3, won three playoff games and reached Super Bowl LX before falling 29-13 to Seattle.

Schefter’s latest assessment suggests he sees it as the beginning of something sustainable instead of a season New England will spend trying to recreate.

Schefter Sees Maye Extending Patriots’ Window

The “next dozen years” portion of Schefter’s comment is what stands out.

Maye turns 24 on Aug. 30, meaning a 12-year contention window would stretch deep into his mid-30s.

New England would still need to draft well, manage the salary cap and refresh the roster around him, but finding a quarterback capable of keeping a team in the championship running changes the math.

Maye has also continued to frame the Patriots’ success around winning over individual production.

“I think nobody’s really that prideful in this sport about personal stats or achievements when we’re winning games,” Maye said, via the “Get Up” segment.

His comments after Tuesday’s joint practice with the Colts followed a similar theme. Maye said the offense challenged itself to remain consistent and came away encouraged by how many players answered the call.

“I think a lot of the guys responded today,” Maye told reporters. “A lot of different guys made plays.”

That approach matters for a quarterback coming off an MVP-caliber season. The expectations have changed quickly in Foxborough, and Schefter is already looking well beyond the immediate attempt to return to the Super Bowl.

Patriots Give Maye More Help Entering 2026

New England also used the offseason to provide Maye with a more powerul receiving corps for Year 3.

The Patriots acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles in June for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. Brown has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons and finished 2025 with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

The team also added Romeo Doubs after he posted 724 yards and six touchdowns with Green Bay last season.

There will still be pressure attached to the Super Bowl encore.

In the end, the Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Maye finished second in MVP voting and the organization poured cash to improve his supporting cast.

Schefter’s prediction puts Maye among the best for years to come.

If Maye’s development stays on the same track, New England may find themselves in the big dance more often than not.