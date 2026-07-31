Patriots’ Drake Maye Beats All-Pro Cornerback 3 Times During Training Camp Breakout

The New England Patriots are looking for signs that Drake Maye can build on a breakout second season.

Friday delivered one of the most obvious signals yet.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported on X during the July 31 practice that Maye had completed all 11 of his passes in full-team drills and had beaten star cornerback Christian Gonzalez three times.

Daniels described Maye as “on fire” during the session.

The opponent makes the stretch stand out.

Gonzalez has been one of New England’s toughest practice matchups and is the best player in the secondary.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, made his first Pro Bowl last season and has a contract offer on the table that Patriots owner Robert Kraft said would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

Maye finding repeated success against Gonzalez gave the offense another meaningful marker after Thursday’s breakthrough.

Maye’s Strong Friday Builds on Brown Breakthrough

Friday’s start also continued a trend that began a day earlier.

Maye and A.J. Brown entered Thursday still trying to smooth out the timing that comes with adding a new No. 1 receiver.

Their first few camp practices produced flashes, but the connection had been inconsistent.

That changed in the first padded session.

Pats Pulpit reported Maye went 4-for-5 when targeting Brown in team drills, with at least two touchdowns coming on slant routes. The pair also connected on a well-placed fade during one-on-one work.

Mike Vrabel had said before Thursday’s practice that he expected the relationship to keep progressing and that Brown would have “plenty of opportunities” in the offense.

One day later, Maye ripped off an 11-for-11 stretch in full-team work; check out one of the highlights hitting Brown in the endzone.

His progression is a fantastic sign because the Patriots already know what Maye can do when the offense is functioning around him.

Plus, Maye noted today that he loves competing against the big dogs like Gonzalez.

So, he’s on his way to making a high-caliber level of play repeatable with a recently developed receiving corps.

Brown’s arrival gives Maye a proven boundary target, while Josh McDaniels returning as offensive coordinator gives the quarterback rare continuity.

Maye said at the start of camp that seeing familiar concepts against different defensive looks has helped him find better answers and improve his timing.

The early camp returns are beginning to show it.

Gonzalez Matchups Raise the Level of Maye’s Day

Training camp completions always need context, especially when quarterbacks cannot be hit.

Friday still offered something more useful than an empty completion percentage.

Maye was doing his work against a defense with high-end coverage talent, and Daniels specifically noted three wins against Gonzalez, though the big-time cornerback also snagged an red-zone interception.

Those reps offer a better test than clean throws against reserves or uncovered checkdowns.

Gonzalez had been winning his share of those battles before Friday.

During Thursday’s practice, he broke up a pass intended for Brown in one-on-ones and forced two incompletions against Kayshon Boutte.

Maye responding the next day is exactly the type of back-and-forth New England wants from its top players.

The quarterback entered camp emphasizing consistency and efficiency.

Through the middle of the first week, the offense had some uneven stretches while Maye worked with new receivers and a shuffled line.

Thursday brought his best day with Brown.

Friday brought an 11-for-11 stretch in full-team work and three completions against the Patriots’ best corner.

For a quarterback coming off an MVP-caliber season, that’s the kind of camp progression New England wants to see.