Patriots’ Drake Maye Sends Warning About Bills Defense Ahead of Buffalo Rematch

The New England Patriots will walk into Buffalo on Sunday looking for the kind of reset that showed up there a year ago.

Drake Maye knows the defense waiting for them will look different this time.

Maye pointed to new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s structure as one of the biggest changes from the Sean McDermott-led unit New England saw twice last season.

Leonhard played out the previous two seasons on the Denver Broncos staff, and Maye said he can see elements of that system carrying over.

“It’s definitely different from the standpoint of what they do structurally,” Maye said during his Wednesday press conference. “I think they, coming from a defense last year, the Broncos, that we faced that was really good, they want to do some of the similar things but at the same time, mix it up with their personnel.”

This Patriots offense is coming off a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the challenge is timely.

Maye has six interceptions and one touchdown pass through three games, and Buffalo’s defense has been finding ways to create pressure without constantly sending extra rushers.

Maye Says Bills Defense Will ‘Make You Earn It’

Maye’s scouting report centered less on exotic pressure and more on discipline.

He singled out Terrel Bernard in the middle of the defense and Greg Rousseau off the edge, saying Buffalo’s veteran core understands tendencies and consistently gets itself into the right spots.

“They’re coached well. They know tendencies. They know what we like to do, and I think one of the best things about what they do is they’re going to make you earn it,” Maye said. “I think that’s the Bills, and we’ve got a tough challenge.”

The numbers back up the concern.

Buffalo entered Week 4 ranked sixth in the NFL with nine sacks and sixth with 36 quarterback pressures, via the Bills’ official website. The production has come while Buffalo has blitzed on just 16.9% of opposing dropbacks, the fourth-lowest rate in the league.

Rousseau has been the highlight. He has six sacks, 14 pressures, 12 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles through three games.

That formula creates a tricky matchup for Maye. If Buffalo can affect him with its front while keeping more defenders in coverage, the Patriots may have to string together longer drives without the easy explosive plays that can change a game.

Maye said Leonhard’s defense is designed to test what an offense does best.

“You know that he wants to make you earn it, and at the same time he’ll test you and try to do some things to get you out of plays that you feel are your strong suit,” Maye said.

Patriots Return to Site of Maye’s 2025 Breakout

There’s handy history for New England in Buffalo.

The Patriots went into Highmark Stadium last October at 2-2 and handed the unbeaten Bills a 23-20 loss. Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards and led the game-winning drive that set up Andy Borregales’ 52-yard field goal.

New England later called it the first “signature win” of the Maye-Mike Vrabel era. Maye said Wednesday that handling the environment and trusting the team were central to the breakthrough.

“There are weeks that you want to forget about and move on,” Maye said. “There are weeks you want to build off of, and last week was definitely one we want to move on from.”

That makes the trip back to Buffalo an intriguing checkpoint, with the Patriots again trying to steady themselves early in a season, only now Maye is facing a new defensive system forcing patience to an even greater degree.

The Bills also know what last year’s meeting at Highmark Stadium became for the Patriots.

Maye feels it, too.

But it’s a new year with new pieces dictating the matchup.