New England Patriots’ Drake Maye Lands Last in FOX’s QB Rankings

The New England Patriots watched their young quarterback lead the NFL in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating before taking them to Super Bowl LX.

Colin Cowherd still placed him at the bottom of his top 10.

“The Herd” released Cowherd’s latest quarterback ranking, putting Drake Maye at No. 10 entering the 2026 season.

Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold occupied the next three spots.

Cowherd said Maye narrowly edged Lamar Jackson for the final position. That still creates an unusual contrast between the praise in his explanation and the placement attached to it.

Maye has only two NFL seasons behind him, with his second one already producing a statistical profile and team turnaround that many quarterbacks never reach.

Cowherd Praises Maye While Keeping Him at No. 10

Cowherd pointed to Maye’s age, accuracy and ability to succeed without ideal conditions.

He noted that Maye became the first quarterback to complete at least 70% of his passes and throw for 4,000 yards before turning 25. Cowherd also credited him for producing behind a struggling offensive line and an average running game.

The numbers make the No. 10 placement feel harsher.

Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 113.5 passer rating led the league, while his completion percentage set a franchise record.

He added 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns. New England finished 14-3, won the AFC East and reached its first Super Bowl since the 2018 season.

Maye’s individual season also earned him second-team All-Pro recognition. He then finished second to Stafford in the closest AP MVP vote since 2003.

The quarterbacks immediately ahead of him carry stronger career resumes.

Goff has played in a Super Bowl and produced four consecutive 4,000-yard seasons. Darnold’s claim over Maye is the Super Bowl win with Seattle last year. Love, though tough to justify, has established himself as a postseason quarterback.

Cowherd’s ranking requires Maye to repeat his breakthrough before moving ahead of that group.

Patriots Have Given Maye More Help for 2026

New England has already addressed one of Cowherd’s concerns.

The Patriots acquired A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June, giving Maye a new No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs filled that role during New England’s Super Bowl run.

Brown gives Maye a physical target who has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven seasons, prompting more favorable matchups across the formation and giving the Patriots a dependable option against tight coverage.

The postseason already offered one direct comparison with a quarterback ranked above Maye.

New England defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the wild-card round, holding Justin Herbert to 159 passing yards while Maye accounted for 334 total yards. Maye threw for 268 yards and rushed for a franchise playoff-record 66 in his postseason debut.

One game does not settle the ranking debate, but it does suggest that No. 10 undersells what Maye has already accomplished.

The next step is repetition.

Maye must show that his accuracy and efficiency can survive a more difficult schedule and the adjustments defenses will make in his third season.

Cowherd clearly believes he is special.

But the ranking leaves Maye with room to prove he belongs closer to the top.