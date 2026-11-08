Patriots Trade Pitch Lands New WR For Drake Maye Amid Brown, Doubs Injuries

The New England Patriots have fought their way to a 5-3 record despite an outbreak of injuries in the wide receiver room leaving third-year quarterback Drake Maye searching for targets.

The Patriots major offseason acquisition, A.J. Brown has played in only three games with nine receptions, and their big free agent receiver signing, Romeo Doubs, has been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 with a shoulder issue.

But a new trade pitch would provide a new target for Maye and could fill the gaps in the pass-catching department, relieving significant pressure on Maye.

Under the new trade proposal, 29-year-old six-year veteran Jauan Jennings would leave the Minnesota Vikings for the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Minnesota’s crowded receiver room and New England’s injury-ravaged one give both sides a reason to deal before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, now just two days away.

Jennings, 29, began as a quarterback who starred at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before moving to receiver at the University of Tennessee. His 43-yard Hail Mary catch from Joshua Dobbs beat Georgia 34-31 in 2016.

San Francisco chose him in the seventh round, No. 217 overall, in 2020, and he caught 210 passes for 2,581 yards and scored 22 touchdowns across 75 games. His best season came in 2024, with 77 receptions for 975 yards. After slipping to 55 catches for 643 yards in 2025, he left for Minnesota on a one-year, $8 million deal that can reach $13 million with incentives.

Jauan Jennings Trade Fits Patriots’ Receiver Shortage

New England spent heavily to rebuild its receiver room. The Patriots sent a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Philadelphia for Brown, then signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract.

Neither has delivered consistently. A high ankle sprain and a knee issue have limited Brown to roughly two and a half games, and he sat out the Nov. 1 win at Miami. Mack Hollins had been on injured reserve since Week 5 before his activation for the Week 9 Green Bay Packers game. Doubs went on IR after Week 6.

Maye has kept the offense moving anyway. He completed 16 of 20 passes against the Miami Dolphins last week, threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the 24-19 comeback, with Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas as his top wideouts. Maye has accounted for three or more touchdowns in five straight games, a run no Patriots quarterback had matched since Tom Brady in 2007.

At 5-3, the Patriots have won four of their last five despite one of the league’s most banged-up rosters. Jennings turned 45 of his 55 receptions in 2025 into first downs or touchdowns. He would join Chism, Williams and Douglas as Maye’s targets while Brown, Doubs and Hollins work back from injuries.

Vikings Weigh Jauan Jennings Trade Price

The Vikings are 6-1, but their offense has struggled to produce. Jennings has six catches for 54 yards on 10 targets, and he ran 20 routes on Kyler Murray’s 33 dropbacks in the 19-15 loss to Detroit, behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The October arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. left Jennings’ role uncertain, and reports at the time pointed toward a trade rather than a release.

San Francisco and Minnesota came close. The teams had terms in place, but the deal hinged on Jennings telling Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch he wanted to return. He declined.

A fifth-round pick would top the conditional seventh-rounder proposed for a 49ers deal, which would have become a sixth if Jennings caught 25 passes in San Francisco. The New England trade pitch argues both sides gain. Jennings would catch passes from Maye, and Minnesota would collect a pick for a receiver who has not yet justified his $8 million salary.

Minnesota can cite San Francisco’s willingness to pay as proof of a market and ask for more. New England can point to his production and expiring contract. The answer arrives Tuesday.