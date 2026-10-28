New Trade Destination Emerges For Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Ahead Of Week 8

Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings entered this season with high expectations to develop into a key weapon as Minnesota’s third receiver. After all, they signed him to a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason to be just that.

Unfortunately, it’d be an understatement to say the season hasn’t gone as planned for the pass-catcher. He has only four catches for 43 yards. He’s on pace for 122 receiving yards, which would be the lowest of his career by a wide margin.

Jennings also had an emotional outburst on the sidelines during the team’s Week 5 matchup against New Orleans. With him struggling to carve out a role in Minnesota’s offense, many believe he’s a strong trade candidate ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

The 49ers are probably the most common landing spot for Jennings, as he spent the first six years of his career in San Francisco and they’ve had a run of bad luck with injuries at receiver. Meanwhile, others have mentioned the Rams as a possible destination after Davante Adams landed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Interestingly, a new team has emerged as a potential landing spot: The defending AFC Champion New England Patriots. BleacherReport‘s Kristopher Knox listed them as one of two teams (along with the 49ers) that could trade for Jennings. He also mentioned they might be willing to make a deal if they can find a running back in return.

“The Minnesota Vikings are the last remaining undefeated team, but they could still consider moving an expendable piece to address an area of need,” Knox wrote. “Specifically, they might try to add a running back, as Aaron Jones continues to deal with an MCL sprain.

“If Jennings can bring backfield depth or draft capital that can be used to find it, Minnesota might be convinced to make a deal. Jennings, who had 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season, would be worth it to a receiver-needy team.”

What Could The Vikings Get For Jennings?

The Vikings probably wouldn’t expect much in terms of draft compensation for the disgruntled pass-catcher. Not with him playing out a one-year deal, anyway. Whoever takes him on would have to either re-sign him or acquire him knowing he’ll be a two-month rental.

However, a player-for-player trade actually would make a lot of sense for the disgruntled pass-catcher. If the Vikings hoped to bolster their running back room as Knox suggested, they’d probably find common ground much easier there. They’d also be able to land someone who can help them for the stretch run.

The Patriots definitely wouldn’t be willing to part ways with either of their top two backs, Rhamondre Stevenson or TreyVeyon Henderson. They would, however, probably be open to trading third-stringer Corey Kiner.

Kiner showed flashes throughout the preseason (with the Cardinals) and has held his own in limited opportunities this season after the Patriots traded a seventh-round pick for him in August. He eclipsed 50 yards in back-to-back wins over the Raiders and Jets earlier this month.

Interestingly, he was on the Vikings’ practice squad last season, so we know Kevin O’Connell and Co. saw something in him.

The Patriots’ Injury-Riddled WR Room Could Use Reinforcements

Why would the Patriots trade Kiner after practically just acquiring him? Because their needs have changed. Henderson was hurt, so they needed a running back to hold down the fort until he returned.

Now, their receiving corps is in shambles. Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs are both on Injured Reserve. AJ Brown has also been a major disappointment thus far.

Jennings might not have moved the needle much for Minnesota, but they might feel like all he needs is a change of scenery to live up to his potential. He was previously seen as a rising star with the 49ers prior to joining the Vikings. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has done an awful lot of heavy lifting, and they might think Jennings could take some weight off his shoulders.