Patriots’ Drake Maye Speaks on Rumored-to-Linger Shoulder Injury

The questions about Drake Maye have reached his throwing shoulder.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots quarterback gave a direct answer, that he doesn’t believe it has anything to do with his bumpy start.

Asked whether the shoulder was affecting his play, Maye said, according to Patriots reporter Evan Lazar, “It hasn’t. It hasn’t. And it doesn’t impact my decision-making.” Lazar added that Maye pointed to his decisions and turnovers as the problems hurting New England.

His latest answer leaves slim room for him to pin the Patriots’ offensive slide on his arm after a week in which fans and reporters have revisited the shoulder injury Maye sustained during last season’s playoff run.

Maye’s Turnovers Have Turned the Focus to His Decisions

The Jacksonville Jaguars supplied the harshest evidence Sunday.

Maye completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards with two interceptions in a 35-6 loss. He also lost a fumble, giving him seven turnovers through three games, including six interceptions. He threw only eight interceptions across the entire 2025 regular season, when he led the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating.

One mistake came with New England threatening to cut into Jacksonville’s lead just before halftime. On third-and-goal, Maye tried to squeeze a pass to Efton Chism III instead of discarding it.

Travis Hunter intercepted the throw in the end zone. Patriots.com analyst Lazar charted five turnover-worthy plays for Maye in the game, while also noting that he faced pressure on 41.4% of his dropbacks.

Maye acknowledged after the game that he had forced the end-zone pass while trying to give his receiver a chance to score. He said the ball slipped from his hand on the fumble, but still held himself responsible for securing it.

Another interception came on a throw he said he probably should have passed up.

“I gotta look myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point,” Maye said after the defeat.

Patriots Face a Tough Test Against Buffalo

Maye had addressed his physical condition Sunday.

Asked if his shoulder felt as good as it did before the injury, he told reporters he didn’t think there was a problem with it and said he felt good during training camp.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday he was unaware of any lingering shoulder issue that would’ve placed Maye on the injury report.

That doesn’t mean Maye has been operating in ideal conditions.

The Patriots had no A.J. Brown against Jacksonville, and Lazar’s film review described a struggling ground game and trouble along the right side of the line. Those problems can shrink a quarterback’s margin for error.

Maye’s own assessment, though, is that he has to recognize when a promising play has disappeared.

Vrabel’s message was simply about more efficient quarterback play and fewer negative plays. He also stressed that the receivers must get open and the quarterback must deliver the ball to them on time.

There’s a recognized setting for an early-season reset, as New England also stood at 1-2 last year before eventually finding its rhythm. And the Patriots won 23-20 in Buffalo that October.

Maye invoked the slow start after the Jaguars loss.

The comparison adds some perspective, but the current offense has to earn its own turnaround, beginning with possessions it can finish without giving the ball away.