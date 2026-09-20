Patriots’ Pass Rusher Heads to Locker Room With Injury

The New England Patriots saw one of their prized defensive additions make an impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only for the play to produce an injury concern.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported during the second quarter that outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones came up injured (shoulder) after recording a sack and headed directly to the locker room.

New England listed Jones as questionable after he was limited in practice throughout the week.

Jones still received the green light to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and made his presence felt before leaving. His sack of Aaron Rodgers helped a sharp Patriots defense control the initial stages of the home opener.

The developing situation leaves New England waiting for word on a player signed to inject speed, versatility and proven production into its pass rush.

Jones Went Into Steelers Game Nursing Foot Injury

Jones’ availability had been uncertain leading into Sunday. The Patriots’ official Week 2 injury report showed that he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the foot issue before carrying a questionable designation into the weekend.

His early contribution offered an encouraging sign. Jones was active enough to get home against Rodgers, but his trip to the locker room shifted the focus from his production to his health. There was no immediate indication whether the in-game injury involved the same foot.

New England was already operating without starting cornerback Carlton Davis III because of a neck injury. The defense turned to Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Robert Spillane and rookie Gabe Jacas to pressure Rodgers and keep Pittsburgh from settling into a rhythm.

The Patriots also lost starting right guard Mike Onwenu earlier in the game. Onwenu was carted off and ruled out with an ankle injury after T.J. Watt rolled into his leg on a sack of Drake Maye.

Losing Jones for any significant stretch would further test a roster already dealing with key absences on both sides of the ball.

Patriots Made Big Investment in Jones

The Patriots targeted Jones as a key piece of their defensive overhaul in March, agreeing to a three-year, $39.5 million contract that pays him $14.5 million in the first season, according to ESPN.

He arrived after producing a career-high seven sacks across Tennessee and Baltimore in 2025. Jones recorded 15 quarterback hits in nine games after Baltimore acquired him at midseason, while his 11.4% pressure rate led the Ravens over that span. His ability to rush from the edge or slide inside gave head coach Mike Vrabel a movable piece up front.

The 29-year-old brought a substantial track record to Foxborough. Through seven NFL seasons, he had compiled 253 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 87 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. That experience made him a natural candidate to handle legitimate snaps, especially in a front designed to create pressure from several alignments rather than rely on one static role.

Jones hit a splash play in New England’s season opener, sacking Sam Darnold on Seattle’s first possession, a hit that sent the quarterback out of the game with a hip injury. The Seattle Seahawks later received good initial test results, though Darnold’s exit illustrated the disruption Jones can create.

A week later, Jones again broke through for a sack.

This time, the Patriots were left hoping their new pass rusher avoided the type of injury that would interrupt a promising start to his New England tenure.