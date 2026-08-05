Patriots’ $39 Million Addition Says Will Campbell Has ‘Definitely Gotten Better’

The New England Patriots gave Will Campbell one of the NFL’s more difficult daily assignments when they signed Dre’Mont Jones during the offseason.

Campbell has spent training camp attempting to block a veteran pass rusher who produced a career-high seven sacks last season and joined New England on a three-year contract worth up to $39.5 million.

Jones has come away from those meetings with a lofty assessment of the Patriots’ second-year left tackle.

“If Will wants to be one of the greatest, and I see it day in and day out how he works, I mean, the sky is the limit for Will,” Jones said, via X.

That prediction followed a detailed explanation of the differences Jones has noticed since facing Campbell as an opponent during the tackle’s rookie season.

“Will is a heck of a player,” Jones said. “He’s making me better and I hope I’m making him better. Will has definitely gotten better from the last time I played him last year.”

Jones’ endorsement comes after studying Campbell from both sides, first as an opponent and then as a teammate tasked with challenging him every day.

Jones Details Will Campbell’s Year 2 Growth

Jones, who made some noise in yesterday’s training camp session, pointed to several technical and physical improvements that have made Campbell a trickier assignment.

“He’s definitely a lot more stout,” Jones said. “He’s not as easy to push back, I guess. I mean, not to say like he was easy before. I still had to put in a lot of effort.”

Campbell’s development goes beyond becoming stronger at the point of attack.

Jones said the 22-year-old has become “smarter” and more patient with his hands while doing a better job of remaining square during his pass-protection sets. He also credited Campbell’s film study and attention to technique.

“He’s definitely watched a lot of film and honed in his technique even more,” Jones said. “It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to compete against him every day.”

Those details help explain why Campbell has generated optimism during the opening portion of camp.

Campbell started 13 regular-season games after the Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Before suffering a knee injury in Week 12, he ranked second among rookie tackles with a 5.4% pressure rate allowed.

He returned for New England’s postseason run but struggled while playing below full strength.

Campbell later revealed that he had played with a torn knee ligament, which offered context for the 14 pressures he surrendered during the Super Bowl.

Jones now sees a healthy player better equipped to handle the position’s demands.

Patriots Need Campbell to Become Long-Term Answer

Campbell’s progress could make or break an offense built around Drake Maye.

The Patriots invested the fourth overall pick in Campbell because they believed he could provide Maye with a long-term blindside protector. His promising work before the knee injury supported that projection, while his difficult postseason created an immediate offseason challenge.

Campbell appears to have responded by attacking the weaknesses exposed during his rookie year.

Jones said the tackle already is “really good” entering his second season, even as Campbell deals with expectations created by his draft position and the importance of his role.

“I feel like he has a lot of pressure to be the greatest tackle of all time right now,” Jones said. “I mean, I think he’s a really good tackle going into Year 2. He’s not even into Year 2 yet.”

Jones will continue supplying daily tests. His ability to rush with power and move across the defensive front forces Campbell to prepare for several styles of attack within the same practice.

New England will need Jones to create pressure and Campbell to prevent it once the regular season begins.

Their daily camp battles are giving both players an early head start.