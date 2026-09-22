Patriots’ Rookie Weapon Surprised Mike Vrabel With Certain Ability

The New England Patriots believed Eli Raridon would provide a receiving threat when they selected him in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

His blocking appeared more likely to require patience.

A couple of games into Raridon’s rookie season, head coach Mike Vrabel has adjusted that evaluation.

“He became a better blocker earlier than we thought,” Vrabel said during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The praise came with an unwelcome qualifier.

Raridon sustained a thigh injury after playing 11 offensive snaps in New England’s 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20. Vrabel said Monday the Patriots would evaluate where the rookie stood health-wise.

Raridon’s status now bears watching because his work has begun to make him more than a developmental target.

Raridon Is Earning ‘Big-Boy Assignments’

Raridon’s profile harps on his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame and athleticism.

He averaged more than 15 yards per reception during his senior season at Notre Dame, finishing with 32 catches for 482 yards before New England selected him No. 95 overall. A Patriots.com feature published after the draft described him as a matchup problem whose college career had been slowed by two ACL tears.

Blocking represented a central part of his transition.

Raridon was lean for an in-line tight end, and NFL defenders presented a jump in power. Yet the Patriots gave him 38 snaps in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, including demanding work at the point of attack.

The results were mixed, though they showed why Vrabel is encouraged.

A Patriots.com film review credited Raridon with a quality kick-out block on a 12-yard run while also noting two plays on which Seattle’s edge defenders beat him. The review described his workload as “big-boy assignments.”

If Raridon can remain on the field for run and pass calls, defenses have fewer clues about what is coming. He can help seal an edge on one snap, then release up the seam or leak into the flat on the next.

His receiving impact has reared itself quickly.

Raridon’s first NFL catch was a 2-yard touchdown from Drake Maye in Seattle. It was the first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season and made him the 11th Patriots player since 1990 to score on his first career reception, per the team’s game notes.

Thigh Injury Puts Patriots’ Tight End Depth Under Scrutiny

Raridon added a 30-yard reception against Pittsburgh before leaving in the second quarter. The play was his only catch of the afternoon, but it provided a glimpse of the downfield element he has alongside veteran Hunter Henry.

The injury led New England to inspect its options. The Patriots worked out Devin Culp, Tanner Conner, Lance Mason and Patrick Murtagh on Monday, via the NFL transaction wire.

Fellow rookie Tanner Arkin was inactive against Pittsburgh, leaving Henry and Cameron Latu to finish the game after Raridon departed. The Patriots also didn’t have a tight end on their practice squad after releasing Shane Zylstra.

New England’s first injury report ahead of its Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will be important.

Until that point, the workouts give the Patriots insurance.

The concern now is how much those workouts were actually needed based on how long Raridon’s out for.