Patriots Get Concerning Gabe Jacas News Hours After Rookie Signs Contract

The New England Patriots got concerning news involving rookie Gabe Jacas only hours after the second-round pick signed his contract with the team.

The injury designation for Jacas is particularly notable as Jacas prepares for a training camp in which the highly regarded rookie was expected to make an immediate impression after what appeared to be a lengthy holdout.

New England signed Jacas to a four-year rookie contract worth roughly $8.6 million on Saturday, making the signing official on Sunday morning, then placed him on the active/non-football injury list on Sunday afternoon.

Jacas, the No. 55 overall pick out of Illinois, had been the last unsigned second-rounder in the NFL. He missed the Patriots’ entire offseason program, sat out OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and never reported when camp opened. Coach Mike Vrabel downplayed the standoff, saying at one point that “everybody under contract is here and accounted for.” Vrabel added the club wasn’t frustrated and remained excited about what Jacas brings once healthy.

Gabe Jacas’ Holdout Centered on Injury Protections

The delay was never really about the $8.6 million figure. Jacas dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the NFL Scouting Combine and Illinois’ pro day, and pre-draft medical reports flagged a shoulder labral tear and a foot stress fracture on top of it. He then underwent an offseason knee cleanup procedure that outside linebackers coach Mike Smith acknowledged had put Jacas behind schedule.

New England reportedly withheld the standard participation agreement most rookies receive, the one guaranteeing a slot-value deal even if a player gets hurt during spring workouts. Without it, Jacas negotiated from a weaker position until finally agreeing to terms Saturday, for close to slot value.

What the NFI Designation Means for New England

The NFI list covers injuries or ailments that happen away from team activities, and it functions much like the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a few key differences. Jacas’ active designation counts against the 90-man training camp roster, keeps him barred from practice until he’s cleared, and allows the Patriots to activate him on any given day once he passes a physical.

If he is not ready by late August, Jacas would shift to Reserve/NFI, a designation that forces at least a four-game absence once the regular season begins. New England isn’t required to pay his base salary during a non-football injury stint, though the four-year contract keeps running regardless.

New England already placed Harold Landry III on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last week, so two potential pass rushers are sidelined to open camp. Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss project as starters inside, with Dre’Mont Jones and Landry the primary outside options once healthy. Jacas’ absence doesn’t create a crisis at the position, but it delays evaluation of a rookie the front office traded up to select.

The team also placed receiver Jeremiah Webb on injured reserve to clear the roster spot needed to add Jacas.

Jacas projects as a rotational edge rusher, not an immediate every-down starter, which softens the blow of an early absence. His college tape featured strong sack and tackle-for-loss production as a senior, the traits that convinced New England to trade up for him.

There’s no fixed minimum stay on the active NFI list. Jacas can return to practice once cleared, whether that’s days or weeks into camp, and reports have described the knee procedure as relatively minor. Catching up won’t be instant, since he missed every offseason practice the Patriots ran and has yet to take a snap in the New England uniform.