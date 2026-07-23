New England Patriots’ Second-Round Pick May Miss Season Opener at This Rate

The New England Patriots traded up in the second round of the NFL draft because they believed Gabe Jacas could help immediately.

Nearly three months later, the rookie edge rusher has yet to sign his contract or take part in a practice.

His absence now threatens to extend beyond the opening days of training camp.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff noted it’s fair to wonder whether the rookie will be available for the season opener.

The concern has moved beyond a late contract signing.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Jacas is “inching closer” to the possibility of a redshirt season, per NBC Sports Boston.

Breer pointed to the time Jacas has already lost in the classroom and on the field while describing him as the draft pick New England expected to make the largest immediate impact.

Jacas Has Been Absent for Offseason Work

Jacas missed rookie minicamp, in addition to organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, after undergoing what head coach Mike Vrabel described only as a “procedure.”

Patriots.com reported in June that Jacas was the lone New England draft pick without a contract and the only unsigned second-round selection in the league at the time.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith acknowledged that the absence would require the rookie to catch up once he arrived.

The medical situation has added another layer to the negotiations.

ESPN reported that New England didn’t provide Jacas with a participation agreement, which generally protects an unsigned draft pick by obligating the team to offer his slotted contract if he suffers an injury while practicing.

The report also cited a shoulder injury, a foot stress fracture and an offseason knee cleanup among his medical history.

The delay stands out because of how aggressively the Patriots pursued him.

New England sent three selections to move up and take Jacas with the No. 55 pick.

The former Illinois captain finished his college career with 27 sacks, the second-highest total in program history, and led the Big Ten with 11 sacks during his senior season.

The Patriots drafted a strong, physical defender with enough versatility to play on early downs and contribute as a pass rusher.

Each missed practice makes that projection more difficult to realize in 2026.

Patriots’ Edge Depth Faces an Early Test

Jacas’ absence would be easier to absorb if the Patriots entered camp at full strength elsewhere.

Harold Landry III will instead open training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from a knee injury.

Landry led New England with 8.5 sacks last season but was slowed during the second half of the year and did not record a postseason sack.

The Patriots finished the regular season with 35 sacks.

Their defense improved during the playoffs by creating pressure through movement, simulated pressure and heavier blitz usage, but the edge group still needed another reliable option.

Dre’Mont Jones gives the unit an experienced every-down defender after recording seven sacks last season.

Elijah Ponder also earned a larger opportunity during spring practices after producing four sacks as an undrafted rookie.

Still, Patriots.com described the position as having “make-or-break” potential for a defense with championship expectations.

The team expected Jacas to join that rotation and bring another source of power opposite Landry.

For now, both players are unavailable.

The Patriots can afford to protect Jacas’ long-term health, but the calendar has begun working against his rookie season.

What once looked like a straightforward path to meaningful snaps has become one of New England’s most concerning questions as training camp begins.