New England Patriots Get Good News on Gabe Jacas at Training Camp

The New England Patriots are ready to get their first training camp look at one of the most important pieces of their 2026 draft class.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday, Aug. 1, that Gabe Jacas will participate in practice for the first time.

Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo reported that Jacas will work in a “limited role” and will not take part in team periods.

The update brings an end to a long wait for the second-round edge rusher.

Michael Petraske reported that Vrabel said Jacas has texted him throughout camp while repeatedly looking for his first opportunity to join his teammates on the field.

Vrabel highlighted that Jacas has been texting him throughout camp constantly looking for his first opportunity to join his teammates on the field and that opportunity comes today @projo #Patriots https://t.co/slEdiefFmY — Michael Petraske (@MPetraske) August 1, 2026

That opportunity comes Saturday, even if the Patriots remain careful with how much they ask Jacas to do.

His debut provides an encouraging development for a defense that has gone through the first week of camp without two prominent edge options.

Jacas Kept Pushing for His First Opportunity

Jacas spent the opening six practices working through the Patriots’ return-to-play process after undergoing a knee procedure during the offseason.

He signed his rookie contract July 26, after camp had already begun, and New England placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

Vrabel offered an encouraging update Thursday, saying Jacas continued to progress and was moving closer to the return-to-play stage.

The coach added that the rookie had remained attentive in meetings, watched practice and came in during an off day to meet with outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

The texts Vrabel revealed Saturday add another tidbit to that process.

Jacas has been unable to compete for a role, but he has made it clear that he wants the delay to end as quickly as the medical staff will allow.

His limited workload offers a controlled starting point.

Jacas will be able to work alongside his position group and begin applying what he has learned in meetings without immediately facing the demands of full-speed team periods.

The Patriots still have plenty to examine.

Jacas missed the spring program and the first week of camp, leaving him behind other defenders in practice reps.

Saturday gives the coaching staff its first chance to assess his conditioning, movement and command of the defense on the field.

Patriots Can Begin Assessing Their Second-Round Investment

New England traded up to select Jacas with the No. 55 overall pick because his power and production offered a potential answer on the edge.

The former Illinois standout recorded 183 tackles, 27 sacks and seven forced fumbles over 50 college games. His 27 sacks rank second in school history, and he led the Big Ten with 11 sacks during his final season.

Those numbers created expectations that Jacas could work his way into the Patriots’ defensive rotation as a rookie.

But his delayed start has made the timeline harder to predict, especially with Harold Landry III also unavailable during camp.

Vrabel said Thursday that Jacas was closer to returning than Landry, who remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Dre’Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder have received added opportunities while New England waits for two prominent edge defenders to return.

Jacas will not close that gap in one limited practice.

The Patriots can now begin determining how quickly he might progress from individual work into padded team periods and preseason snaps.

Saturday’s practice begins the evaluation that New England expected to start months ago.