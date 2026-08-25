Patriots $43.5 Million Sack Leader Gets ‘Long Shot’ Week 1 Injury Update

Harold Landry III may not be ready for the New England Patriots with the regular season approaching.

New England Football Journal’s Kevin Stone reported Tuesday that sources have told him there is “a growing lack of optimism around the progress being made so far” as Landry continues working back from a knee injury.

Stone added that “Week 1 seems like a long shot” and there is not much of a timetable for Landry’s return.

Landry has remained on the physically unable to perform list throughout training camp, and the Patriots are running out of time before an important roster decision arrives.

New England opens the regular season Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX rematch.

Landry’s Recovery Takes a Turn

Landry hasn’t practiced this summer while recovering from the knee issue that affected him late in the 2025 season.

The Patriots placed him on active/PUP before training camp. NBC Sports reported at the time that Landry had also sat out spring practices while continuing his rehabilitation.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had maintained a patient tone throughout the summer.

During New England’s Aug. 11 joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, Patriots.com reported that Vrabel said Landry was “continuing to improve” and the team did not want to rush his return.

Less than two weeks later, the outlook appears murkier.

Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden didn’t provide a medical update Tuesday when asked about Landry.

“Harold’s going to do everything he can to get back when he’s healthy,” Cowden said, according to Stone.

The concern carries additional problems because of Landry’s role and contract. ESPN reported that New England signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million deal in 2025 that included $26 million guaranteed.

Landry then led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games, adding 49 tackles and a forced fumble. His production gave New England a quality speed rusher on the edge, even as the knee problem limited him late in the year.

Patriots’ Edge Depth Could Be Tested Early

The next decision point comes quickly.

NFL roster rules allow players on active/PUP to return at any point during training camp. If New England moves Landry to reserve/PUP at the Aug. 30 roster cutdown, he would have to miss at least the first four games.

That would take him out of matchups against Seattle, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

New England prepared to some degree by snagging more edge depth during the offseason, signing Dre’Mont Jones and selecting Gabe Jacas in the second round. Second-year defender Elijah Ponder is part of the rotation after recording four sacks as a rookie to display his upside.

Jacas has made up ground after missing the start of camp, but Vrabel has still described him as “still inconsistent”. Jones offers experience and versatility, and Ponder has shown he can contribute in a rotational role.

That group gives the Patriots several options, but Landry may be the No. 1 pure edge rusher in the room. Removing him from the early-season plan would force New England to spread his snaps and pass-rush responsibilities across players with very different experience levels.

There’s still time for Landry’s recovery to turn before final cuts. The latest report, however, creates a much different picture than the one New England had earlier in camp.

With Week 1 just over two weeks away, the Patriots may have to prepare for their Super Bowl rematch without last season’s sack leader.