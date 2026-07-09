Patriots Insider: Veteran OL Is a Trade Candidate

The New England Patriots don’t have to be actively shopping Morgan Moses for his name to become one of the more interesting roster questions of training camp.

Patriots insider Greg Bedard left that door open during the Patriots Podcast, saying a potential Moses trade would be “all dependent on Caleb Lomu.”

Bedard added that he is allowing for the possibility that Lomu looks like one of New England’s “best five offensive linemen” once the pads go on.

Moses gives the Patriots a stable, experienced right tackle.

Lomu gives them a first-round rookie with enough athleticism and draft capital attached to him that the question will not go away if he keeps climbing.

Lomu Could Change Patriots’ Tackle Math Quickly

The Patriots selected Lomu with the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

PFF later wrote that New England “jumped a few spots” to land the last tackle before a noticeable tier break, adding that Lomu was a two-year starter at Utah who posted pass-blocking grades above 75.0 in each season.

So Lomu’s addition is not a part of a normal developmental swing tackle situation. Lomu was drafted to become part of the Patriots’ long-term protection plan for Drake Maye.

If that timetable moves faster than expected, Moses transitions from a typical veteran starter to trade chip for player assets or draft capital.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss also noted that Lomu was already locked in as the team’s top backup offensive tackle during spring work, took reps at right tackle while Moses was limited, worked behind Will Campbell at left tackle and even got work at guard.

Mike Vrabel told ESPN, “I love the versatility,” while also saying Lomu learns quickly and usually does not make the same mistake twice.

A rookie doesn’t need to win a job in May or June, but he has to make the staff trust him when elite pass rushers come the play, and at least, have preseason tape to see the player in actual game action.

The Patriots’ offensive line is also in a place where one player’s rise can change the whole picture.

Sharp Football Analysis ranked New England’s offensive line 15th entering 2026, with votes ranging from 11th to 23rd, reflecting some uncertainty about the group even after an improved season.

Moses Still Gives Patriots Valuable Insurance

The case for keeping Moses is simple.

He has done the job for a long time. Moses has 158 career starts, including 155 at right tackle.

The Patriots are trying to protect a franchise quarterback during a window where the offense needs to succeed.

There is also a contract viewpoint. Over The Cap lists Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal with $11 million guaranteed and $4.5 million available through incentives. He is due $7.55 million in 2026 and $9 million in 2027 in cash due.

Since his cost is reasonable and tackle depth dries up quickly in the NFL, Moses certainly has a place on the team.

And Lomu has to prove he can handle right tackle and earn Maye’s trust because one bad protection decision can change a game.

If Lomu is simply the top backup, Moses should stay.

If Lomu looks like one of the best five linemen on the roster, the Patriots will ponder next steps for a trade.