Patriots Sign Ex-Ivy League & Florida State Standout Amidst Rash of OL Injuries

The New England Patriots are bringing in a recognized face to reinforce their battered offensive line following Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Monday, Oct. 19, that the Patriots are welcoming back offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, a former Harvard and Florida State standout who impressed during the preseason.

The move comes after New England lost three offensive linemen against New York, raising questions about the unit’s depth ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

According to Kevin J. Stone of the New England Football Journal, Vrabel said the Patriots would add two offensive linemen this week, identifying Rizy as one of the additions.

The 24-year-old, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 306 pounds, initially joined New England as an undrafted free agent in May. He was released from the practice squad Sept. 17 after making a positive impression throughout training camp.

Rizy Earned Mike Vrabel’s Respect During Patriots Preseason

Rizy’s first stint with the Patriots displayed an unexpected emergence during the preseason.

The rookie entered training camp competing for a reserve role but received additional opportunities after injuries disrupted the offensive line.

He responded by playing 55 consecutive snaps in New England’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts before earning starts at center in the final two exhibition games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

Vrabel noted a favorable viewpoint of the young lineman during an Aug. 17 press conference.

“He’s battled, he’s competed, he’s studied,” Vrabel said, according to the Patriots’ official transcript.

The coach also praised Rizy’s composure after injuries forced him into an expanded role.

“I didn’t think that the game — the way that he got thrown into the game by injury — was too big for him,” Vrabel said. “He was prepared.”

Rizy’s experience is not just with the center position.

Before arriving in New England, he spent three seasons at Harvard and earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in 2023 after receiving second-team recognition in 2022.

He subsequently transferred to Florida State, where he appeared in 23 games over two seasons.

According to his official Florida State biography, Rizy started seven games with the Seminoles, including assignments at left guard, right guard, center and right tackle.

That positional flexibility makes him an intriguing developmental option for a Patriots team hampered by injuries at multiple offensive line positions.

New England previously released Rizy on Sept. 17 when it signed veteran Xavier Newman-Johnson to the practice squad.

Patriots’ Offensive Line Faces Legitimate Demands Against Bears

Rizy’s return is especially noteworthy following the Patriots’ injury-filled victory against the Jets.

Right tackle Morgan Moses sustained an ankle injury, while left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker exited with a hamstring injury. Guard Ben Brown suffered a knee injury and required assistance leaving the field.

All three were unable to return.

As The Boston Globe reported, New England finished the game with backups Caleb Lomu, Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse occupying three offensive line positions.

The Patriots were already dealing with injuries to starting guard Michael Onwenu and veteran reserve Greg Van Roten, both of whom are on injured reserve.

Despite the personnel changes, New England’s offensive line prevented the Jets from recording a sack against quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots also successfully leaned on their running game late, producing a lengthy fourth-quarter possession to preserve their victory.

Still, Vrabel acknowledged that Sunday’s injuries complicated the team’s preparations for Chicago.

“It’s a short week,” Vrabel said following the game, via MassLive’s Chris Mason.

With the Patriots traveling to Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 22, limited time exists for injured starters to recover or newly acquired players to become acclimated.

Rizy’s familiarity with Vrabel’s coaching staff and New England’s offensive system gives him a potential advantage over an entirely new addition.

Whether the former Harvard standout sees game day action is unclear, but his return offers New England an extra piece as it attempts to overcome a mounting injury crisis.