Former Patriots Starting DB Signs With Lions Following Injury Blows

The Detroit Lions have taken a defensive back off the market, a player once starting on the defense of the New England Patriots

Detroit is signing Jalen Mills to its practice squad, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sept. 21. Mills, a 10-year NFL veteran, spent part of last season with the Lions after playing three years in New England.

Starting safeties Craig Woodson and Dell Pettus both exited a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20, thinning a position where New England entered the year with only four players on its 53-man roster.

His move to Detroit eliminates one experienced and known option if either injury forces New England into a roster move.

Patriots’ Safety Depth Takes a Sudden Hit

Pettus injured his ankle while covering a punt in the first half and was downgraded from questionable to out. Woodson followed him in the second half after hurting his shoulder. He appeared in the locker room with his left arm in a sling.

Those departures left Kevin Byard and Jaylen Reed to finish the game at safety. Reed arrived in the August trade that sent wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Seattle Seahawks, but he had played only 11 defensive snaps as a rookie before Sunday.

New England lists Mike Brown and Elliott Davison as safeties on its practice squad. Special teams captain Brenden Schooler, another possible emergency option, remains on the reserve/non-football injury list. That leaves the Patriots with internal candidates, although not much proven depth if Woodson or Pettus is unavailable against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Mike Vrabel’s defense survived the in-game reshuffling against Pittsburgh. The Patriots allowed 235 total yards, forced three turnovers and held the Steelers to 2-of-12 on third down. A more demanding coverage assignment could expose the strain if the injuries linger.

Mills Brought Versatility to New England

Mills has experience at both cornerback and safety. He started 34 of his 43 regular-season appearances for the Patriots from 2021 through 2023, totaling 123 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed, per his Pro Football Reference career log.

New England initially signed him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2021. Two years later, the sides replaced the remaining portion of that agreement with a one-year deal worth up to $6.1 million. That final season featured a move back toward safety, the position he played during his last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since leaving Foxborough, Mills has moved through the New York Jets, Houston and Detroit. He appeared in nine games with eight starts for the Jets in 2024, recording 44 tackles, one interception, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. The Lions claimed him late last season, primarily using him on special teams.

Detroit now needs him for many of the same reasons New England may need outside help.

The Lions lost Avonte Maddox to a season-ending foot injury, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain on the physically unable to perform list. Mills knows the organization and can provide insurance at multiple spots. Detroit also gets a veteran who can step into meetings without starting over on the terminology and expectations he learned there last December.

His signing sharpens the Patriots’ question at safety. Woodson and Pettus’ statuses will determine whether New England can stand pat or must search elsewhere for a veteran before traveling to Jacksonville.