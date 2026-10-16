Patriots’ ‘Unbelievable’ Former QB Signs With Eagles Amid Jalen Hurts Injury

The New England Patriots moved on from Joe Milton III more than a year ago, but their former quarterback is one of the NFL’s more fascinating developmental passers.

Now, Milton is getting a change of scenery — and a chance created by a major injury elsewhere in the league.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 16 that the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, adding another quarterback to their roster.

The move comes with Jalen Hurts sidelined by a superficial blood clot in his calf. Hurts has been ruled out against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, leaving Tanner McKee in line to start.

Patriots Saw ‘Too Much Talent’ in Milton

The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft despite using the No. 3 overall selection on Drake Maye.

Former Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf made no secret of why.

“Just watching him throw the football is unbelievable,” Wolf told Patriots.com in 2024. “6-5, 245 pounds, he’s got a rocket for an arm, he’s athletic.”

Wolf added that there was “too much talent in him” for New England to pass up.

Milton provided a peek of that upside in his only regular-season appearance for the Patriots. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 finale, while also rushing for a score in a 23-16 victory.

With Maye firmly established as New England’s long-term starter, however, Milton became expendable.

The Patriots traded Milton to Dallas in April 2025 along with the No. 217 selection, receiving the No. 171 pick in return. Dallas acquired him as a developmental backup behind Dak Prescott.

Milton Gets Fresh Opportunity With Eagles

Milton never turned into Prescott’s permanent backup.

He appeared in four regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 50 yards on five attempts.

The arm talent resurfaced during the 2026 preseason.

Milton completed 9 of 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals on August 22, including a 53-yard touchdown strike. NFL.com wrote at the time that Milton appeared to be separating himself from Sam Howell in the competition for Dallas’ No. 2 job.

Instead, Dallas surprisingly waived Milton after the preseason and ultimately brought him back on the practice squad. Milton had thrown for 271 yards and two touchdowns across three preseason appearances before the Cowboys made the move, per NFL.com.

All things considered, Milton’s latest move is an extra chapter for a quarterback whose raw ability was never in question in Foxborough. And Philadelphia is currently betting there’s still something to work with in the “unbelievable” arm that initially caught the Patriots’ attention.