Patriots’ 5th-Round Rookie Impresses Against A.J. Brown at Training Camp

The New England Patriots are rock solid when it comes to their top three cornerbacks.

But they need dependable depth behind them, and it seems a fifth-round rookie is beginning to separate from the group.

Karon Prunty received first-team work Monday and broke up a downfield pass intended for A.J. Brown, extending what has become a three-practice run of positive performances.

Prunty forced Brown’s route toward the sideline, closed the available throwing window and knocked the pass away when the ball arrived, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s practice notebook.

He also stayed competitive on a fade against Kayshon Boutte, although Boutte finished the rep with a contested catch.

The sequence gave New England another look at the 171st overall pick against two experienced receivers.

And Prunty’s push for a defensive role may have spurred him away from the lower portions of the depth chart.

Prunty Stacks Third Straight Strong Practice

Monday’s breakup didn’t arrive in isolation.

Prunty broke up a red-zone slant intended for Kyle Williams on Friday.

One day later, he intercepted a deep pass thrown toward Cameron Dorner and battled Boutte on a comeback route, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Day 7 report.

The third consecutive productive practice brought an opportunity with the starting defense.

Veteran Carlton Davis III remained sidelined Monday, creating more work opposite Christian Gonzalez.

Charles Woods has continued to operate as the top reserve cornerback, but Prunty’s recent play is giving the Patriots another option.

Pats Pulpit also credited the rookie with good coverage on Brown’s fade and noted that New England increased his repetitions with the starters during the indoor practice.

Brown is no slouch, having recorded five 1,000-yard seasons, and he brings size with physicality to defeat late or uncertain coverage. Prunty stayed connected through the route and finished at the catch point.

That’s the type of rep that can earn another look from the coaching staff the following day.

Patriots Rookie Applying Lessons From Gonzalez

Prunty entered the NFL with a lengthy college career and a less direct pathway to draft weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound corner started all 55 games he played across stops at Kansas, North Carolina A&T and Wake Forest. He finished his college career with seven interceptions and 30 passes defensed.

Prunty earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2025 after allowing a 44.4% completion rate. The team’s biography also notes that Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 12 coverage cornerback in the country.

He wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but New England selected him in the fifth round.

Prunty has since used Gonzalez as a daily reference point.

“Most of the time watching his reps, just trying to pick his brain,” Prunty said, according to Pats Pulpit.

He said he studies Gonzalez’s technique, composure and ability to stay relaxed in coverage.

Prunty described his own goal as becoming a physical corner capable of playing press or zone while earning the coaches’ trust.

The Patriots will need more than two outside cornerbacks during the season.

Injuries, matchup packages and special teams can push reserves into meaningful snaps with scant warning.

Woods entered camp with the advantage for the top backup role.

Prunty now has a red-zone breakup, an interception and a first-team win against New England’s highest-profile receiver across three practices.

Now the key is keeping up that run. His recent work has ensured the opportunity will continue.