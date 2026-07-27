Adversity-Tested LSU Star Makes Case as Patriots’ Best Receiver Amid Trade Rumors

Before Kayshon Boutte became one of Drake Maye’s most trusted downfield targets, he looked like the next receiver in LSU’s production line.

Boutte’s freshman season ended with one of the greatest receiving performances in Southeastern Conference history.

He caught 14 passes for an SEC-record 308 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-48 win over Ole Miss, including the go-ahead 45-yard score with 94 seconds remaining.

LSU later noted that Boutte finished his first year with 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns, earning Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors.

His sophomore year offered an even stronger glimpse of what he could be.

Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in six games before an ankle injury ended his season. He still led LSU in yards and touchdowns despite missing its final seven games.

The injury changed the direction of his career.

Boutte never regained the same college momentum, slipping to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft and entering the New England Patriots organization with far less certainty than once expected.

Gambling Case Complicated Boutte’s NFL Arrival

The ankle injury also overlapped with a more serious personal struggle.

Boutte wrote in The Players’ Tribune in January that he developed a gambling addiction while recovering at LSU and lost approximately $90,000.

He tied the addiction to the pain and loss of identity that followed his injury, later crediting fatherhood and his return to football with helping him change direction.

Boutte also faced underage gambling and computer fraud charges after investigators said an account registered under a false name placed thousands of wagers, including bets involving LSU games.

Louisiana prosecutors declined to pursue the case in July 2024 after Boutte completed a gambling-awareness program.

The prosecutor said Boutte didn’t bet against LSU or create financial losses for others, while Boutte agreed to gambling restrictions in Massachusetts and on two online platforms.

On to the start of his NFL career, Boutte caught two passes as a rookie, then earned a starting role in 2024 to finish with 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

His growth continued alongside Maye last season.

Boutte caught 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

The Patriots’ official website described him as Maye’s “go-to deep threat” and highlighted the quarterback’s confidence in throwing to him during contested and late-game situations.

That trust has remained visible despite a much different receiver room.

Boutte Reconnects With Maye Amid Trade Questions

New England added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs during the offseason, creating an outside-receiver logjam and placing Boutte’s future under scrutiny.

ESPN reported in June that Boutte was interested in a trade and that teams had contacted the Patriots.

Boutte skipped voluntary practices but reported for mandatory minicamp. He later told WBZ that he wanted to remain in New England for the rest of his career, even as speculation continued around a player entering the final year of his rookie contract.

His first two training camp practices provided a reminder of why the Patriots should be careful with any move.

Boutte made the play of Saturday’s opening session when he laid out for a 40-yard completion from Maye. Maye called the catch “nothing new,” pointing to the connection the pair developed over the previous two seasons.

One day later, Maye found him again on a roughly 20-yard back-shoulder throw for one of the offense’s biggest gains during a difficult practice for the passing game.

The plays carried familiar traits.

Boutte tracked the deep ball and adjusted at the catch point to make a play for Maye.

So sure, New England’s additions may limit his volume, and a trade could provide the larger role Boutte would need before free agency.

But, as Boutte’s journey has moved from SEC records to injury, addiction, legal uncertainty and a late-round fight for playing time, his chemistry with Maye creates a cost that could be problematic to replace.