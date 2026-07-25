Drake Maye’s Favorite Target Gets Blunt ‘Change of Scenery’ Verdict

The New England Patriots spent the offseason building a deeper, more accomplished receiving corps around Drake Maye.

That work may have left Kayshon Boutte facing an uncomfortable question entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Boutte among seven NFL players who “need a change of scenery” before the 2026 season.

Knox argued that New England’s additions could limit the receiver’s opportunity to build his value before reaching free agency next spring.

Boutte has developed from a sixth-round pick into a useful vertical target and one of Maye’s favorite targets.

But the Patriots no longer need to project him into a leading role.

They traded for A.J. Brown in June after signing Romeo Doubs in March, giving Maye two high-caliber outside receivers ahead of training camp.

Boutte Faces Contract-Year Squeeze

Boutte finished third among Patriots pass-catchers and second among the team’s wide receivers with 551 yards last season.

He caught 33 passes, averaged 16.7 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns in 14 regular-season games.

His postseason work offered another reminder of what he can provide.

Boutte recorded three receptions for a team-high 75 yards and a touchdown in New England’s divisional-round victory over the Houston Texans. His 32-yard scoring catch helped the Patriots pull away in the fourth quarter.

The production continued a two-year rise.

Boutte moved into the starting lineup during the 2024 season and finished with 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

After barely seeing the field as a rookie, he became a dependable boundary receiver capable of creating explosive plays without requiring a heavy target volume.

That makes Boutte more than a disposable depth option.

Bleacher Report cited an April report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that New England was seeking a third-round pick for Boutte.

More recently, Breer said the Patriots had tried to find the receiver a new home and likely would have accepted a fifth-round selection during the draft.

Boutte has kept his public response measured.

Asked about the speculation in June, he said he tries not to “buy into it” and can only control his preparation and conduct.

Boutte may remain one of the unit’s better six receivers and still face a smaller weekly workload than he received over the past two seasons.

Patriots Have Choices Before Week 1

Knox listed the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders as ideal destinations for Boutte.

Each landing spot would offer a different type of opportunity, although Bleacher Report’s suggestions were projections rather than reports of active negotiations.

The Patriots do not have to force a deal.

Boutte is 24, carries an affordable rookie contract and gives the offense a proven downfield option behind Brown and Doubs.

Keeping him would protect New England against injuries and allow offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to rotate receivers with different strengths.

The other side of the decision belongs to Boutte.

A reduced target share could make it difficult to improve his position before free agency, particularly after he produced consecutive seasons with at least 550 receiving yards.

New England’s receiving overhaul strengthened the offense around Maye.

But there is now a legitimate numbers problem.

If another team offers Boutte a clearer role and gives the Patriots acceptable draft compensation, Bleacher Report’s change-of-scenery proposition could become one of the final significant moves of the summer.