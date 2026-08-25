Patriots Get Telling Kayshon Boutte Message From Houston Texans

The New England Patriots received a modest return for Kayshon Boutte, fueling criticism that they undersold a productive 24-year-old receiver.

A day later, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry added context that cuts against the idea that Houston viewed Boutte as an automatic No. 2 receiver or a clear steal.

Speaking with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Perry said people he has talked to in Houston don’t view Boutte as a guaranteed starter after the Houston Texans acquired him for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

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Texans View of Kayshon Boutte Adds Context to Patriots Trade

“Just talking to people in Houston, it doesn’t sound like he’s assumed to be a starter even there,” Perry said. “They’re not necessarily like enamored with this guy. They don’t feel as if they’ve gotten one over the Patriots and this is like this massive steal for them.”

That’s a notable counterpoint to some of the initial reaction to the deal. CBS Sports framed the trade as the Texans “fleecing” the Patriots while filling an obvious roster need.

Houston lost Jayden Higgins to a season-ending torn ACL earlier this month, creating an opening behind Nico Collins. The Texans have also dealt with other receiver injuries during camp, making Boutte a logical target.

Even with that need, Perry’s reporting suggests Houston plans to make Boutte earn his place in the pecking order.

Boutte brings a noteworthy vertical element. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season while averaging 16.7 yards per reception, and his chemistry with Drake Maye yielded several of New England’s biggest downfield plays.

He added seven receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown during playoff wins over the Chargers and Texans.

That production made the trade return look light on the surface. The Texans’ view, as relayed by Perry, looks at the deal through a alternate lens.

Patriots’ Return Looks More Like Boutte’s Market Price

The market had surfaced one clue about Boutte’s value before the deal was completed.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans initially inquired about Boutte after Higgins’ injury, but the Patriots’ asking price was higher than Houston wanted to pay. New England later circled back, and the sides landed on Reed plus the late draft pick.

Boutte is also entering the final year of his rookie contract, as New England redid its receiver room by trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs, moves aimed to reduce Boutte’s opportunities even after a strong 2025 season.

The Patriots could have kept him as experienced depth, especially given his connection with Maye. Instead, they turned a receiver who appeared unlikely to have a long-term role into a young safety and a draft asset.

Reed, a 2025 sixth-round pick, appeared in seven regular-season games as a rookie and received postseason starting work. NBC Sports Boston noted that his physical style and athletic profile could fit what New England wants at safety, one of the thinner areas on its roster.

There’s still risk for the Patriots, as Boutte is only 24 with noted improvement plus first-rate Maye connectivity over the past two seasons.

If he becomes a productive starter for a fellow AFC contender, fans and analysts will scrutinize the return again.