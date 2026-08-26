Patriots’ Boutte Trade Opens Door for UDFA WR vs. Browns

The New England Patriots made their wide receiver room easier to sort through when they traded Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans.

For Efton Chism III, the move meant more than clearing one name off the depth chart.

The Boston Globe identified Chism as one of three Patriots players to watch in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, writing that the Boutte trade “may have saved Chism’s roster spot.”

With New England approaching its final cuts, Chism now has a clear-cut path to sticking around for a second season.

Chism has made the most of his preseason opportunities, but a productive night could do even more to broaden a role that goes past simply surviving cutdown day.

Boutte Trade Changes Patriots’ WR Trajectory

New England officially sent Boutte to Houston for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick. The move came after an offseason in which the Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to a room that already included DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Chism.

Boutte had solidified himself as Drake Maye’s favorite downfield option, catching 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 2025. But the Patriots had seven receivers with legitimate roster cases and only so many game-day snaps available.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf acknowledged that reality while discussing the trade Tuesday.

“We feel really good about our receiver group,” Wolf said, adding that the remaining options can play multiple positions and “complement each other well.”

The Patriots’ own post-trade analysis projected Brown, Doubs, Douglas, Hollins, Williams and Chism to make the initial 53-man roster, easing Chism’s situation of hopefully slipping into the roster.

Rewinding to last year, the former Eastern Washington standout made the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2025, but he spent much of the season on the edge of the weekly lineup. He appeared in eight regular-season games, caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and logged 16 kickoff returns.

The Globe noted that Chism played only 92 offensive snaps and 59 special teams snaps as a rookie. His second summer has been quieter than his breakout 2025 camp, yet the production has arrived when the games started.

Chism Has One More Chance vs. Browns

Chism has caught all seven of his preseason targets for 65 yards through two games.

He followed three catches for 20 yards against the Indianapolis Colts with four receptions for 45 yards in New England’s 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. One of those catches went for 24 yards on third down, and Patriots.com highlighted his ability to work across the field and create yards after the catch.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also mentioned Chism among the players who stood out against Philadelphia, another uplifting sign with roster decisions approaching.

The challenge is going from making the team to earning consistent opportunities.

Williams appears to have reinforced his position with two preseason touchdowns, including a 69-yard score against Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Chism’s route to playing time could come through the slot, special teams and reliability when the ball comes his way. He showed some of each as a rookie, and his perfect catch rate this preseason has kept his roster argument moving in the right direction.

Boutte’s departure removed one significant obstacle. And Thursday against Cleveland gives Chism a chance to show New England why the opening should belong to him.