Report: Drake Maye’s Deep Threat WR Requested Trade in April

The New England Patriots have spent months weighing what to do with Kayshon Boutte in an increasingly crowded receiver room.

It turns out Boutte may have been thinking about an exit for just as long.

MassLive’s Karen Guregian reported that Boutte requested a trade as far back as April after seeing where the Patriots’ receiver room was headed.

His request came during an offseason in which New England signed Romeo Doubs and eventually swung a blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown.

Trade chatter around Boutte was already public by April 20. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Boutte’s name had come up in trade discussions, with the receiver entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Three months later, Boutte remains in New England and is making the decision considerably more difficult.

“I’m here today, if I’m somewhere else next week, or the week after, that’s kind of what it is,” Boutte said Thursday, via Pats Pulpit. “That’s part of the business. I’m taking every day, day-by-day, not thinking about what’s next.”

Boutte Making Patriots’ Decision Trickier

Boutte could have let the uncertainty become a distraction.

Instead, he has been one of the Patriots’ most productive receivers early in training camp.

His connection with Drake Maye has carried over from last season, particularly when New England pushes the ball downfield.

Boutte produced several highlight catches during the opening stretch of camp before going without a catch during Thursday’s first padded practice.

The LSU product finished the 2025 regular season with 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per reception. He added 168 yards and a touchdown during New England’s postseason run.

The Patriots now have more recognized options around Maye after their offseason overhaul.

Doubs signed a four-year deal in March before New England acquired Brown in June, leaving Boutte to compete for opportunities behind two significant investments.

His contract situation adds another wrinkle.

Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has every reason to want enough targets to position himself for his next contract.

That opportunity could be easier to find elsewhere.

Mike Vrabel Leaves Door Open to Patriots Trade

Head coach Mike Vrabel has praised Boutte throughout camp, calling him professional and saying he has taken advantage of his opportunities.

Vrabel also stopped short of guaranteeing that New England would keep its current receiver group intact.

“We’re always going to try to look to improve, whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have,” Vrabel said Thursday, per Pats Pulpit.

The Patriots have explored Boutte’s value before.

Albert Breer reported around the NFL draft that New England was looking for a Day 3 selection in return for the receiver. A deal never materialized.

Moving him for a fifth- or sixth-round pick becomes harder to justify if Boutte continues producing with Maye.

New England added Brown and Doubs because the organization wanted to surround its franchise quarterback with better weapons.

Trading away one of the receivers who already has an established connection with Maye would work against that goal unless another team offers enough to make the loss worthwhile.

Boutte understands the situation.

“There’s competition every year,” Boutte said Thursday. “Just trying not to get lost in the sauce.”

His performance through the opening week of camp has given the Patriots another reason to keep him in it.