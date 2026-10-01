Patriots’ All-Pro Issues ‘10-Second’ Challenge Before Josh Allen, Bills

The New England Patriots have a fairly clear defensive checklist against the Buffalo Bills.

Kevin Byard III made sure there was no confusion about what sits at the top of it.

The veteran safety and Patriots captain mentioned the two areas New England can’t afford to lose against the Bills: the turnover battle and the line of scrimmage.

He also reminded everyone that covering Josh Allen rarely ends when the designed play breaks down.

“We have to go force turnovers and stop the run. Those are the two biggest keys this week,” Byard said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “As DBs, we have to be able to cover for as long as it takes; 10 seconds — it’s not necessarily the play that’s called, it’s the second or third play within the [original] play.”

This Patriots defense is coming off its roughest afternoon of the young season, so Byard’s words land at an important time. New England is 1-2 and heads into Sunday’s road game against a 3-0 Buffalo team that has been one of the NFL’s most productive offenses through three weeks.

Patriots Captain Puts DBs on Notice

The “10 seconds” line is the part of Byard’s answer that stands out.

Allen’s ability to escape pressure can turn a well-defended snap into an extended coverage drill.

The rush may initially win. The secondary may take away the first read. But then Allen moves, resets and asks defenders to survive another phase of the play.

That’s where Byard believes discipline becomes essential.

Per New England’s Week 4 game preview, Buffalo averages an NFL-best 33.7 points per game, along with 401.7 total yards and 155 rushing yards per game. The Bills rank fourth in total offense and fourth on the ground.

Those numbers help explain why Byard started with the run. If New England can’t force Buffalo into obvious passing situations, its defensive backs will spend even more time dealing with an offense that can stress every level of the field.

The Patriots have still been statistically strong in several areas. They rank fifth in total defense and second against the pass, allowing 170 passing yards per game, per the same team preview.

Yet the previous outing showed how quickly those numbers can become secondary when situational football breaks down.

Turnovers Become Bigger Focus After Jaguars Loss

New England’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Byard a fresh example of what happens when the defense loses control of those details.

Patriots.com’s film review of the loss noted that Jacksonville went 5-for-5 in the red zone and posted a 53.3% rushing success rate. The Jaguars were also 8-for-12 on third down, allowing them to sustain drives and keep New England from consistently putting its pass rush in favorable situations.

Byard didn’t soften his viewpoint following the game’s outcome. During his postgame media availability, the captain called the defeat an “old-fashioned butt whipping” while discussing the defense’s shortcomings.

The turnover issue has followed New England beyond that one game. The Patriots currently have a minus-5 turnover differential, tied for 28th in the NFL, according to the team’s preview. Buffalo sits at minus-2.

The 33-year-old Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2025 and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third time. His official Patriots bio credits him with an NFL-high 36 interceptions since entering the league in 2016.

New England signed him in March in part to bring that experience to the back end of the defense.

Sunday presents the type of task that can test every bit of it.

Against Allen, the first play may only be the beginning. Byard wants the Patriots ready for whatever comes after it.