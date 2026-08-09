Patriots’ Undrafted Rookie Overtakes Veteran in Training Camp Battle

Khalil Jacobs went undrafted after running a 4.77-second 40-yard dash at Missouri’s pro day.

A little more than three months later, the New England Patriots may have found one of their best undrafted additions.

Jacobs has climbed steadily through the linebacker rotation during training camp and now appears to have moved ahead of veteran K.J. Britt for a backup role, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The rookie has also earned work on New England’s top special-teams units.

Jacobs received little NFL attention after leaving Missouri, but the rise has been quick.

The Patriots were the only team to bring Jacobs in for a predraft visit, according to Reiss. He ultimately went undrafted before signing with New England in May.

At present, the 40-yard dash number that helped keep his name off the draft board has become part of what makes his camp story stand out.

Jacobs Has Moved Up Patriots’ Depth Chart

New England didn’t enter camp expecting to rely on Jacobs.

Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss were fixed at the top of the off-ball linebacker depth chart, while Chad Muma and Britt brought significantly more NFL experience into the competition for backup work.

Britt, in particular, appeared to have an advantage.

The former fifth-round pick had played 76 NFL games entering camp and brought extensive special-teams experience after previous stops in Tampa Bay and Miami, according to the Patriots’ pre-camp position breakdown.

Jacobs has changed the outlook.

Reiss reported Aug. 4 that Jacobs was working ahead of Britt on the punt-protection unit and had begun receiving defensive reps in front of the veteran.

By Saturday, Reiss wrote that Jacobs “seems to have overtaken” Britt for the backup spot behind Spillane, Elliss and Muma.

That progress has continued on the practice field.

Jacobs recorded two pressures during Friday’s practice and nearly came down with an interception, per 98.5 The Sports Hub.

His college production suggested there was more to work with than the testing number indicated.

Jacobs played 43 games between South Alabama and Missouri, finishing with 121 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Mike Vrabel Saw Beyond Jacobs’ 40 Time

Jacobs’ 40 time has followed him since the predraft process.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel brought it up when Jacobs visited Foxborough in April, joking with the linebacker about whether all 32 teams could have timed him incorrectly.

The coach has seen something different once the pads came on.

Vrabel told reporters that Jacobs plays much faster than his testing time and praised how often the rookie is around the facility. ESPN quoted Vrabel saying, “I see him all the time.”

Jacobs has his own explanation.

“The math wasn’t mathing,” he said of the 4.77 time. His approach on the field has been considerably simpler: “See ball, get ball.”

That speed has started to show up where New England needs it.

And even though Jacobs had to make up ground without draft status working in his favor, he appears to have done exactly that.

There’s still a preseason to play and several weeks before the initial 53-man roster is set.

An undrafted rookie getting defensive reps and top special-teams work ahead of a veteran, however, is usually a strong indication of where a competition is headed.

Jacobs arrived in New England with one NFL team willing to give him an opportunity.

He is making it increasingly difficult for the Patriots to send him packing.