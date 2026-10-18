4-Time All-Pro Floated as Patriots Trade Target Amid Injury Concerns

The New England Patriots have navigated their lengthy injury list well enough to win two straight games.

But questions about a specific defensive position could influence their approach to the NFL trade deadline.

And a former Defensive Player of the Year with 116 career sacks has surfaced in the conversation.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels identified Khalil Mack as a potential name to watch as head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots consider whether to strengthen their pass rush before the Nov. 10 deadline.

The 35-year-old is playing on a one-year, $18 million contract with the winless Los Angeles Chargers, whose disastrous start has fueled speculation about several veteran players.

Mack has three sacks through five games and has persisted with productivity well into his 13th NFL season.

However, Daniels pens that he’s “not sure” if Mack “makes sense.”

Acquiring the nine-time Pro Bowler would require navigating a Chargers organization that reportedly isn’t in on dealing away contributors of his caliber.

Patriots Get Mack Mention as Possible Trade Addition

Daniels suggested that edge depth could become a stressor depending on Harold Landry‘s recovery.

Landry is on the physically unable to perform list following offseason knee surgery, leaving the Patriots to lean on Dre’Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas.

Daniels mentioned Mack and Josh Sweat as possibilities, although he expressed reservations about their suitability for New England.

There’s some logic behind considering Mack.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has generated 14 quarterback pressures this season, via Pro Football Focus, which gives him a 75.8 overall defensive grade and a 74.2 run-defense grade.

His reputation for disrupting opposing backfields has been truth for more than a decade. Mack recorded a career-high 17 sacks during the 2023 campaign and has accumulated 116 since entering the league in 2014.

On the flip side, New England has received surprising merit from its incumbent pass rushers.

Ponder recorded two sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, while Jones has made some plays since arriving on a three-year, $36.5 million contract.

Chargers Send Warning About Potential Mack Trade

Even if Mack appeals to New England, the Chargers’ latest reported position presents an obstacle.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Oct. 17 that Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz has been dismissing potential trade approaches despite his team’s 0-5 record.

Hortiz has told other executives, “We’re not interested,” according to Pelissero.

The insider, nevertheless, identified Mack as a logical candidate to draw interest if Los Angeles changes course before the deadline.

There’s another interesting nugget surrounding the veteran’s contract.

The Athletic‘s Noah Furtado reported that Mack doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his $18 million deal, contrary to previous reports. So, the Chargers have the authority to move him without needing his approval.

Mack, however, has expressed loyalty to Los Angeles despite the team’s difficult start.

“I’m still ring chasing here, bro,” Mack told Furtado, emphasizing his continued belief in the organization.

The Chargers face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 18 before entering their bye week, making the outcome a potential factor in their deadline approach.

New England, meanwhile, hosts the New York Jets on Sunday looking for a third consecutive victory.