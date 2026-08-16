Patriots’ 6-Year Veteran Named Riser After Losing Ground in Training Camp

The New England Patriots’ linebacker competition is in full swing, especially after the first preseason game of the year facing the Indianapolis Colts.

Coming into training camp, veteran K.J. Britt fit the experienced option mold behind projected starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, but the pecking order appeared to change as August arrived.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Chad Muma and undrafted rookie Khalil Jacobs had moved ahead of Britt for backup work.

Britt answered with one of New England’s biggest defensive plays in a 13-13 preseason tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN Names Britt Among Patriots’ Preseason Risers

Britt didn’t need a heavy workload to show off his prowess.

He played only 14 defensive snaps and five more on special teams, according to ESPN. Yet his second-quarter forced fumble became one of four takeaways produced by New England’s defense.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson escaped the pocket and took off toward the left side. Britt tracked him down from behind and punched the football loose before Richardson went out of bounds. Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton recovered it, ending another Indianapolis scoring threat.

The play initially required a challenge from Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. New England won the review, giving Britt the forced fumble.

It was the type of sequence that ushers a veteran toward making the roster after an exhaustive battle for a reserve job.

“Britt seemed to be overtaken by Chad Muma and undrafted rookie Khalil Jacobs,” Reiss wrote for ESPN, before pointing to the turnover as part of Britt’s push back up the depth chart.

Britt also finished with three tackles.

His performance came after Jacobs had generated considerable attention during camp. The undrafted rookie had been receiving work on top special teams units and appeared to be gaining ground on Britt.

Jacobs then led New England’s defense with 50 snaps against Indianapolis, compared with 27 for Muma and 14 for Britt, per Pats Pulpit’s snap count breakdown.

The totals still suggest Britt has ground to make up, but his impact showed how quickly a preseason competition can change.

Britt’s Special Teams Experience Could Keep Him in 53-Man Mix

New England signed Britt to a one-year deal in March after he spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. The contract is worth $1.4 million and includes $687,500 guaranteed.

His way to the roster has always included special teams.

Britt played 334 special teams snaps for Miami last season, leading the Dolphins in that category, via Pats Pulpit. He also recorded 11 tackles in the kicking game. His defensive role was smaller, with 148 snaps across 17 games.

That experience gives the Patriots another factor to weigh as they sort out the depth behind Spillane and Elliss.

Muma has bolstered his own cause, and Jacobs has been one of the more notable summer risers.

Britt, meanwhile, brings five previous NFL seasons and a track record across multiple special teams units, and the preseason opener put forward another reminder of what he can provide defensively.

New England forced four turnovers against Indianapolis, and Britt was directly responsible for one of them, as Vrabel has emphasized attacking the football.

One forced fumble won’t end the linebacker competition, certainly with two preseason games left.

But Britt got the kind of moment that can keep a veteran firmly in the conversation, and for a player fighting to regain position in a packed group, that was a productive start.