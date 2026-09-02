Patriots 2-Time Super Bowl Champion OLB Signs With Vikings

The New England Patriots can cross a familiar name off the list of possible reinforcements before Week 1.

Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, closing the door on a third stint in Foxborough.

The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported late Sept. 1 that Van Noy agreed to join Minnesota. Pelissero added that the 35-year-old will begin on the practice squad “to ramp up” before potentially moving into a bigger role.

The development comes two days after Bleacher Report listed New England among the logical landing spots for Van Noy, an idea we mentioned as the Patriots worked through a short-term need off the edge.

Instead, Van Noy is headed back to a defense run by one of his former Patriots coaches.

Van Noy Reunites With Brian Flores After Patriots Run

The Patriots acquired Van Noy from Detroit in October 2016, a trade that quickly became one of the more productive midseason additions of the Bill Belichick era.

Van Noy played seven regular-season games for New England that year before contributing during the team’s run to a Super Bowl LI championship. Two seasons later, he was a full-time starter on the defense that held the Los Angeles Rams to three points in Super Bowl LIII.

Brian Flores was part of both championship staffs. He served as New England’s linebackers coach in 2018 and handled defensive play-calling responsibilities that season before becoming Miami’s head coach the following year, according to Patriots.com.

The relationship continued after Flores left Foxborough. Van Noy signed with Miami in 2020 and produced six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games before returning to New England for the 2021 season.

Across five seasons with the Patriots, Pro Football Reference credits Van Noy with 67 regular-season appearances, 53 starts and 21.5 sacks.

His 2021 return was productive, too. Van Noy finished that season with 66 tackles, five sacks, 10 passes defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown. New England released him in March 2022, ending his second run with the franchise.

That history should make the transition in Minnesota easier. NBC Sports noted that Van Noy’s familiarity with Flores’ system gives him a head start as he works his way toward the active roster.

Former Patriots Standout Still Brings Pass-Rush Pedigree

Van Noy’s final season with the Baltimore Ravens was quieter, but his recent action still gives Minnesota reason to believe he can contribute.

He earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2024 after setting a career high with 12.5 sacks in 16 games. His production dipped in 2025, when he finished with two sacks, 20 total tackles and one interception across 15 appearances, including 13 starts, per Pro Football Reference.

Even with that decline, Van Noy totaled 23.5 sacks over his three seasons in Baltimore. His ability to rush from different alignments and play off the ball gives Flores an chess piece once the veteran is ready to move beyond the practice squad.

For the Patriots, the signing removes a fallback at a time when Harold Landry III is opening the season on reserve/PUP. That designation will keep the team’s 2025 sack leader out for at least the first four games, increasing the early burden on veterans such as Dre’Mont Jones and second-round rookie Gabe Jacas.

That made Van Noy an easy fit on paper as a possible low-cost bridge. He already knew the organization, had experience handling several linebacker roles and remained productive enough in recent seasons to warrant a look.

Nonetheless, the New England reunion isn’t happening.

Van Noy’s latest chapter instead sends him to Minnesota, where a coach from two of his championship seasons is waiting for him.