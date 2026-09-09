New England Patriots Announce Roster Moves Hours Before Seahawks Kickoff

The New England Patriots will turn to some reserves in their first game of the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that running back Lan Larison and punter Mitch Wishnowsky were elevated from the practice squad for the Patriots’ season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The move came hours before kickoff at Lumen Field and one day after New England ruled TreVeyon Henderson out with an ankle injury.

Larison’s promotion had been trending in this direction. Running backs coach Tony Dews praised the 24-year-old Tuesday, calling him a “security blanket” for the coaching staff because of his preparation and reliability within the offense.

Now Larison gets a chance to turn that trust into a role on game day as New England tries to settle its backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Larison Gives Patriots Additional Option Behind Stevenson, Kiner

Henderson didn’t practice Sunday, Monday or Tuesday before being ruled out on the Patriots’ final injury report. The second-year back led New England in scrimmage yards and touchdowns as a rookie, leaving a meaningful hole for the opener.

Stevenson should be in line for the biggest workload, while Corey Kiner is also available. Larison’s elevation gives the Patriots a third running back and a player whose skill set can cover several assignments.

That versatility showed during the preseason. Via the Patriots’ official statistics, Larison caught six passes for 38 yards against the Indianapolis Colts, then produced 33 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He finished the preseason with 18 carries for 39 yards and nine catches for 79 yards.

Dews’ comments are of import because Larison spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in the 2025 preseason opener. He returned this summer and competed for a roster spot before landing on the practice squad after final cuts.

The Patriots originally signed the UC Davis product as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He left college as the program’s career record holder with 6,504 all-purpose yards after totaling 3,634 rushing yards and 1,626 receiving yards across 50 games, via his official team biography.

For an offense opening its season in Seattle, having a trusted reserve who can run, catch and handle protection assignments gives offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels an extra boost while Henderson recovers.

Wishnowsky Elevation Fills Another Week 1 Need

Larison was only half of Wednesday’s practice-squad business.

New England also elevated Mitch Wishnowsky, who is positioned to handle the punting duties with Bryce Baringer on injured reserve.

The Patriots placed Baringer on IR and added Wishnowsky to the practice squad following roster cuts.

Wishnowsky gives the Patriots an experienced replacement. The 34-year-old spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before playing 13 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

According to his Patriots biography, he has appeared in 105 regular-season games, averaging 45.6 yards on 348 punts with 156 placed inside the 20-yard line.

His elevation addressed an expected special-teams need. But Larison’s has more intrigue because Henderson’s absence changes the offensive rotation immediately.

New England had the choice of elevating Larison or veteran Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

Going with Larison follows the strong endorsement he received from Dews less than 24 hours earlier and gives the former UC Davis standout his first chance to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

All things considered, both Larison and Wishnowsky have a great occasion ahead, a prime-time Super Bowl rematch in Seattle.