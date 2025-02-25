Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Plans NFL Comeback With Surprising Team: Report

There is no question that former New England Patriots legend and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski ranks among the greatest tight ends in NFL history. In fact, he is often listed as the greatest ever to play the position. But he often said that the only quarterback he ever wanted to play for was fellow Patriots legend Tom Brady.

In nine years in New England, Brady was the quarterback throwing to Gronkowski the whole time (the only exception came during Brady’s “Deflategate” suspension in 2016 when Gronkowski caught one pass out of of three targets from then-rookie backup Jacoby Brissett).

“Gronk” retired after the 2018 season, but when Brady left the Patriots for Tampa Bay in 2020, the 6’6″, 265-pound tight end ended his absence from the NFL to again join with Brady, on the Buccaneers this time. The pair led their new team to a Super Bowl championship — Gronkowski’s fourth, Brady’s seventh — that year, and as far as the NFC Divisional Round in 2021 after a 13-4 season.

Gronkowski Ready to Play Without Tom Brady: Report

But after that, though Brady went on to play one final season, Gronkowski retired once again.

Or did he? Despite not having played a down in the NFL since January 23, 2022 — the day Tampa Bay was eliminated from the playoffs by that season’s eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams — and the fact that Brady’s playing days are now over, Gronkowski is reportedly planning a new comeback at age 35, this time possibly with an unexepected team, and quarterback.

Gronkowski in a recent interview has said that the only quarterback he ever even caught a practice pass from other than Brady (or Brady’s Patriots backup Brian Hoyer) was former Tampa Bay, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston. He also said in another interview that the one quarterback other than Brady he would be open to playing with is Cincinnati Bengals two-time Pro Bowl selection Joe Burrow.

But according to a report by Cecil Lammey, NFL analyst for Denver sports talk radio station 104.3, if Gronkowski follows through with the return to the NFL for which he is allegedly preparing, his next quarterback will be — Bo Nix.

That, of course, would mean Gronkowski is planning to make his comeback with the Denver Broncos.

Why the Broncos? According to Lammey, “two of (Gronkowski’s) brothers, Chris and Dan, both had short stints with the team over 10 years ago and I’ve heard the Gronkowski family loves the city and the team. Not only that, but sources also tell me that Gronkowski would love to play for head coach Sean Payton, whom he worked with at Fox during the 2022 season, and likes what he’s seen from quarterback Bo Nix.”

Nix was Denver’s first-round pick, 12th overall, in the 2024 NFL draft after a five-year college career in which he played 61 games for two schools — Auburn for his first three seasons, then transferring to Oregon where Nix played his final two.

Gronk Supposedly Practicing at Altitude in the Rockies

Lammey reported that Gronkowski has been working out at high altitude in Vail, Colorado, which also sparks speculation that he would target Denver with any comeback attempt. It should be noted, however, that as of Tuesday afternoon, Lammey’s report had not been independently confirmed.

In fact, Mike Luciano of USA Today Sports on Tuesday threw cold water on the Gronkowski comeback report, at least as far as the Broncos are concerned.

“Gronkowski, an injury risk in his prime, is 35 years old and hasn’t played since 2021,” Luciano wrote. “His speed was never world-class, and his lumbering style of play was obvious in his final pro season. As a player, there’s not much appealing about him at this point.”

In addition, the USA Today writer noted, the 2025 tight end draft class is “not just good; it’s great,” with three projected first-round picks at the position and as many as six who could be selected among the draft’s top 75 picks. The abundance of youthful talent at the position, Luciano said, would make adding an injury-prone, aging Gronkowski a “laughable” proposition.

Along the same lines, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport quickly dismissed Lammey’s report as “nonsense.”