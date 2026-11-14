Patriots Get Stark Notice About Lions Defense Ahead of Munich Showdown

The New England Patriots have a potential problem waiting for them in Germany.

After a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, New England will face a Detroit Lions defense that looks nothing like the unit that opened the season.

The numbers tell a story.

According to NFL Researcher on X, Detroit allowed 31.8 points and 423.8 yards per game through Weeks 1-4. Those marks ranked 31st and last in the NFL, respectively. The Lions also surrendered a league-high 17 touchdowns.

Since Week 5, Detroit has allowed just 15.5 points per game, the second-best mark in football. Its 286.3 yards allowed per game rank fifth, while its seven touchdowns surrendered rank fourth.

That’s a drop of 16.3 points and 137.5 yards per game.

It’s certainly not good news for the Patriots, although the Lions haven’t battled a slew of top offenses.

Lions Defense Has Found Its Footing Ahead of Patriots Matchup

Detroit has won four straight games, including a 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8.

The Lions held Miami without a touchdown. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard believes his group has found something that was missing in September.

“I like the mentality that guys are playing with, the swagger, the confidence,” Sheppard said, according to DetroitLions.com.

Sheppard pointed to fewer explosive plays as the biggest reason for the turnaround.

That fashions a tough matchup for Drake Maye.

New England ranks third in the NFL with 33 passing plays of at least 20 yards. Detroit has made stopping those gains a priority.

The Lions also ranks third in sacks with 27, according to the Patriots’ official scouting report.

Detroit still ranks last in passing yards allowed per game across the full season. Its recent improvement, though, shows why that figure alone could mislead New England.

Drake Maye’s Competition Not Softening After Packers Loss

Maye threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay. But he also threw three first-half interceptions as the Patriots fell behind early.

New England has committed an NFL-high 19 turnovers this season. Its minus-11 turnover differential is tied for the league’s worst.

Detroit has the pass rush to make that problem worse. And the Lions’ coverage has tightened, too.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Detroit has allowed a 38.2% completion rate on throws traveling at least 10 air yards since Brian Branch returned in Week 7. That ranks fifth in the NFL during that stretch.

The Patriots also have questions about their offensive weapons. A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson were listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game, while TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out.

New England comes into Munich at 5-4. Detroit sits at 6-2.

The Patriots need a cleaner performance from Maye and better protection up front. A defense that once gave up points by the dozen is now making opponents fight for every yard.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15.