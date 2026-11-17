The New England Patriots moved on from Mac Jones in 2024. Their former first-round pick could soon get a chance to lead an offense again.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski proposed Arizona for Jones in 2027. It’s an offseason projection.

Jones has given teams more to consider since leaving Foxborough. He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. His passer rating reached 97.4, according to his official career statistics.

Those numbers followed two rough seasons to close his Patriots tenure and one year in Jacksonville. They give the 28-year-old a better case to make when teams assess their quarterback options this winter.

Mac Jones Has a Coaching Connection to Consider in Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur as head coach this year. His background offers a reason to examine the fit.

LaFleur worked under Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta. He then served as San Francisco’s passing game coordinator from 2017 through 2020, according to the Cardinals’ announcement of his hiring. He later spent three seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

That history suggests Jones could carry some familiar concepts into a new offense. It would still take work. Shared coaching roots do not guarantee the same results with a different roster.

Jones went 5-3 in eight starts for San Francisco in 2025, NFL.com reported in June. His comments then showed he still saw room to grow.

“I played decent last year. I think I can play a lot better,” Jones said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

NFL.com reported that Jones could reach free agency in 2027. That would let him weigh a team’s coaching staff and depth chart before choosing his next stop.

Patriots Saw Mac Jones’ Early Success Fade

New England once had similar hopes for Jones.

As a rookie in 2021, he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, reached the Pro Bowl and helped the Patriots return to the playoffs.

The offense changed when Josh McDaniels left. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge led the group in 2022. Bill O’Brien took over the following season, but Jones continued to struggle, as Patriots.com recounted when the trade surfaced.

Jones threw 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 2023. New England benched him for the final six games.

His San Francisco season does not erase that finish. It does give teams a more recent example of what he can do with a different staff.