Patriots’ WR Warns Teammates: ’31 Other Teams They Could Go To’

The New England Patriots took a beating from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Mack Hollins had no interest in making excuses.

The veteran wide receiver surfaced a warning to his teammates following New England’s 45-27 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Hollins made it known that the performance reflected exactly who the Patriots were that day. He also had a message for anyone willing to accept it.

His comments landed as New England fell to 5-4, raising fresh questions about the team’s consistency.

Mack Hollins Clear About His Viewpoint to Patriots Teammates

Asked by whether Sunday’s defeat was an unfair reflection of New England, Hollins pushed back.

“You are what you put on tape. This was who we are this week,” Hollins said, according to Menner’s November 8 post. “If there’s guys on this team that are okay with that, I’m sure there’s 31 other teams they could go to.”

He ended with a sharper take.

“This week, we just got our asses kicked.”

Hollins had contributed despite the loss. He caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Drake Maye in the third quarter, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 42-21.

The score didn’t change the outcome.

The Packers finished with 478 yards of offense. They scored 21 points off four New England turnovers, according to The Associated Press.

Green Bay also set a record for the most points scored by a visiting team at Gillette Stadium.

Hollins refused to blame the coaching staff or injuries for the defeat.

“I think our coaches did a great job of preparing us,” he said in the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

The receiver instead pointed to execution, explaining that one offensive mistake could disrupt the other 10 players.

Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye Take Responsibility for Packers Loss

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked similarly following Sunday’s game.

“We lost, and we got our asses kicked,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference.

Vrabel acknowledged that his team must tackle better, protect the football and create turnovers.

The Patriots fell behind 17-0 before briefly cutting the deficit to 10 points at halftime.

Jordan Love finished with 372 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing score as Green Bay improved to 6-3.

Maye threw three interceptions in the first half. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns overall.

The quarterback accepted responsibility for putting New England in an early hole.

“I wasn’t good. I wasn’t good today,” Maye said.

The Patriots now face a short turnaround before traveling overseas.

New England will meet the Detroit Lions on November 15 in Munich, Germany. The matchup offers an opening to respond against another NFC contender.